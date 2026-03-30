Sweden – Raids On “large Company” And Two Arrests In Sanctions Investigation

Sweden’s Public Prosecutor has issued a press release making public raids conducted this morning at the premises of an unnamed “large company” in Sundsvall.

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Sweden’s Public Prosecutor has issued a press release making public raids conducted this morning at the premises of an unnamed “large company” in Sundsvall.

Two unnamed “people in senior positions” have also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sanctions violations.

The press release does not include information on the suspected breaches.

Given the web links to information on Sweden’s Russian sanctions included in the press release, the investigation is very likely to relate to suspected breaches of the EU’s Russian sanctions.

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