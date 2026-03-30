ARTICLE
30 March 2026

Sweden – Raids On “large Company” And Two Arrests In Sanctions Investigation

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Sweden’s Public Prosecutor has issued a press release making public raids conducted this morning at the premises of an unnamed “large company” in Sundsvall.
Sweden International Law
Mark Handley
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Sweden’s Public Prosecutor has issued a press release making public raids conducted this morning at the premises of an unnamed “large company” in Sundsvall.

Two unnamed “people in senior positions” have also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated sanctions violations.

The press release does not include information on the suspected breaches.

Given the web links to information on Sweden’s Russian sanctions included in the press release, the investigation is very likely to relate to suspected breaches of the EU’s Russian sanctions.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

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Mark Handley
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