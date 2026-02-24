Man Arrested For Possible Extradition To Face US Sanctions Charges

It is being reported that Sweden's Security Service, Säpo, conducted an operation in December involving raiding premises in Stockholm and arresting a Russian national for potential extradition to the US to face charges of breaching the US sanctions against Russia.

The Stockholm District Court has ordered the man's detention pending extradition proceedings.

The alleged conduct is said to have taken place in 2022 and 2023 but no further details are available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.