ARTICLE
24 February 2026

Man Arrested For Possible Extradition To Face US Sanctions Charges

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
It is being reported that Sweden's Security Service, Säpo, conducted an operation in December involving raiding premises...
Sweden International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mark Handley’s articles from Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • in European Union
  • in European Union
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

It is being reported that Sweden's Security Service, Säpo, conducted an operation in December involving raiding premises in Stockholm and arresting a Russian national for potential extradition to the US to face charges of breaching the US sanctions against Russia.

The Stockholm District Court has ordered the man's detention pending extradition proceedings.

The alleged conduct is said to have taken place in 2022 and 2023 but no further details are available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More