Sweden – Shadow Fleet Oil Tanker Seized And Captain Arrested

On Thursday the Swedish authorities seized the oil tanker the Sea Owl I, in Swedish water.

The vessel was claiming to be flagged in the Comorros, but the authorities are alleging that the paperwork was forged.

It is also being reported that the crew has been questioned by the Swedish Prosecution Authority and that captain of the vessel has been arrested and has been ordered to be held in custody pending further investigations.

This is the second vessel seized by Sweden in as many weeks.