Company And Individual Convicted Of Timber Imports From Russia

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The Latvian authorities have convicted, and fined, an individual and company for sanctioned timber imports from Russia.

The imports were of 50 packages of timber.

The company which procured the import was fined €39,000, and the individual who arranged the imports was fined €14,800. In addition the individual had the proceeds of the sale (€13,935) confiscated as the proceeds of crime.

As separate prosecution has been brought again the customs agent.