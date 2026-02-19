Prosecution For Providing IT Services To Russian Company

The State Security Service of Latvia has announced the prosecution of an individual for providing programming services to a Russian company.

This is the fifth recent prosecution in Latvia either in relation to the provision of prohibited services under Regulation 833/2014, or the provision of services to a designated person with the services treated as an "economic resource" that breaches the imposed asset freeze (see October 2025, October 2025, December 2025, and December 2025).

The individual is also being prosecuted on the basis that his salary was paid into Alfa-Bank, which is a designated person under the EU's sanctions, and that this constitute making funds available to that designated person.

