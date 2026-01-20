ARTICLE
20 January 2026

Prosecution Brought Against Football Club For Receiving Payment From Sanctioned Russian Club

It is being reported (and here behind a paywall) that Portuguese football club Casa Pia, and the club's executive manager, are being prosecuted by Portugal's Public Prosecutor's Office for an alleged breach of the EU's sanctions.
Portugal International Law
The allegation is that the club received €1.5 million from the Russian football club FC Akhmat in payment for a player transfer.

FC Akhmat is said to be owned by Ramzan Kadyrov, who is a designated person under the EU's sanctions.

Reports also state that the indictment includes accusations of forgery and money laundering as part of deceiving the club's bank as to the origin of the funds.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

