ARTICLE
9 February 2026

Investigation Into Alleged Breach Of Designated Person's Asset Freeze

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

European Union International Law
Mark Handley
It is being reported that the Czech police are investigating a potential breach by Ramzan Kadyrov of the asset freeze imposed on him since his 2014 designation under the EU's Russian sanctions.

It is alleged that a valuable thoroughbred horse was taken from Czechia, although the current whereabouts of the horse are unknown.

The owner had previously claimed that the horse had been stolen.

The investigation has involved support from authorities in Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Austria, and France.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
