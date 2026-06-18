Belgium – Three Convicted Of Russian Sanctions Breaches

- in European Union
Reuters is reporting that three individuals have today been convicted of Russian sanctions offences.
The offending involved the shipment of goods for the Russian defence sector via third countries including Hong Kong and Kazakhstan. The goods are described as “sanctioned goods, including rare earths, an explosive detector and a defence-related machine”.
The first defendant, named in the reporting as Victor Labin, was given an €80,000 fine and a five year prison sentence, with one year of that suspended.
The second defendant, reported to be Ruslan Labin, and tried in absentia was sentenced to six years in jail and an €8,000 fine.
The third defendant, named only as P.I., was given a three year sentence, suspended for five years, and an €8,000 fine.
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