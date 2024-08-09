The 12th EU Sanctions Package In Limbo

At the time of this writing, diplomatic efforts were underway to reach consensus on the next package of sanctions against Russia. A significant point of contention is the "no-Russia clause", which would force EU companies to implement a re-export prohibition to Russia for all goods in the list of custom codes. Only time will tell how this will be resolved.

