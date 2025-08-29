ARTICLE
29 August 2025

Prison Sentence For Offences Including The Attempted Export Of Luxury Goods

DM
It is being reported that the Tartu Country Court yesterday convicted Erna Moisejeva of a range of offences including the multiple attempted exports of luxury goods to Russia n breach of the EU's sanctions.

She was also convicted of espionage and supplying information to the FSB.

Moisejeva was sentenced to 3 years' jail and ordered to pay court costs of €3140.

The judgment remains subject to appeal.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

