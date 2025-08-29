Prison Sentence For Offences Including The Attempted Export Of Luxury Goods

It is being reported that the Tartu Country Court yesterday convicted Erna Moisejeva of a range of offences including the multiple attempted exports of luxury goods to Russia n breach of the EU's sanctions.

She was also convicted of espionage and supplying information to the FSB.

Moisejeva was sentenced to 3 years' jail and ordered to pay court costs of €3140.

The judgment remains subject to appeal.

