Prosecution Seeks 5 Year Jail Term For Sanctions Violation Ringleader

It is being reported that as part of an ongoing trial in Hamburg, that the Prosecutor's Office is seeking a jail term of 5 years and 10 months for the main defendant. It is noteworthy that the Defence is seeking a jail term of 3 and a half years underlining the seriousness of the offending.

The alleged offending relates to the export of approximately €800,000 in electrical components and laboratory supplies.

There are four other individual defendants with the prosecution seeking shorter jail terms of suspended sentences for those.

The trial has been ongoing since April, and the verdict is expected shortly.

