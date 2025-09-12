Germany – Investigation Into Low-value Import From Russia

It is being reported that the Schwerin Public Prosecutor's Office has commenced an investigation into suspected imports of prohibited goods from Russia.
The case illustrates the appetite for investigating suspected sanctions breaches even of low value, as the cost of the goods imported is said to be €26.83: consisting of a bar of soap, a decorative piece of wood and a CD. The recipient is reported as saying that the goods were a gift from a long-standing Russian friend.
Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.