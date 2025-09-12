ARTICLE
12 September 2025

Germany – Investigation Into Low-value Import From Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

It is being reported that the Schwerin Public Prosecutor's Office has commenced an investigation into suspected imports of prohibited goods from Russia.
Germany International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The case illustrates the appetite for investigating suspected sanctions breaches even of low value, as the cost of the goods imported is said to be €26.83: consisting of a bar of soap, a decorative piece of wood and a CD. The recipient is reported as saying that the goods were a gift from a long-standing Russian friend.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
