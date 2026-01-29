ARTICLE
29 January 2026

Investigation Into Company Alleged To Have Supplied Materials For Russian Drones

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

It is being reported that a mutual legal assistance request has been sent by German authorities to Ukraine investigating press reports of German companies alleged to have supplied materials used in the building of the Shahed drones used by Russian in the conflict with Ukraine.
European Union International Law
Mark Handley
The German company reported to be the target of the information gathering is Goettle Advanced Products GmbH & Co. KG and possible connections to the Russian manufacturer Composite Products LLC.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
