Investigations Into RussPost Executives For Alleged Sanctions Breaches

After reporting by BILD where journalists were able to ship (disabled) electronics components from Germany to Russia through RussPost, it is now being reported that prosecutors are seeking to charge a senior manager at RussPost.

The same reporting states that an earlier investigation into another senior manager, named as Dmitri V, had been commenced but then discontinued for a lack of evidence in 2024.

