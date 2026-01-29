ARTICLE
29 January 2026

Investigations Into RussPost Executives For Alleged Sanctions Breaches

After reporting by BILD where journalists were able to ship (disabled) electronics components from Germany to Russia through RussPost, it is now being reported that prosecutors are seeking to charge a senior manager at RussPost.
The same reporting states that an earlier investigation into another senior manager, named as Dmitri V, had been commenced but then discontinued for a lack of evidence in 2024.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

