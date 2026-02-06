ARTICLE
6 February 2026

State Parliamentarian Arrested For Suspected Belarus Export

Germany International Law
Further to our earlier post from 2024, the Leipzig Public Prosecutor's office has arrested Jörg Dornau, who is a member of state parliament, on suspicion of breaching the EU's sanctions against Belarus.

The previous obstacle to his prosecution, parliamentary immunity, has been lifted.

It is alleged that he falsified a customs declaration in 2022 indicating Kazakhstan was the destination of the export of a telehandler vehicle, when the real destination was a company in Belarus.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

