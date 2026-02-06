State Parliamentarian Arrested For Suspected Belarus Export

Further to our earlier post from 2024, the Leipzig Public Prosecutor's office has arrested Jörg Dornau, who is a member of state parliament, on suspicion of breaching the EU's sanctions against Belarus.

The previous obstacle to his prosecution, parliamentary immunity, has been lifted.

It is alleged that he falsified a customs declaration in 2022 indicating Kazakhstan was the destination of the export of a telehandler vehicle, when the real destination was a company in Belarus.

