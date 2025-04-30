OLAF And Lithuanian Customs Raid Company Suspected Of Sanctions Breaches

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has issued a press release reporting on a joint operation with Lithuanian Customs.

After a joint investigation officers from both bodies took part in a raid in the Vilnius region.

The investigated conduct is said to involve the shipment of sanctioned goods to Russia through Central Asian countries. According to the Lithuanian Customs press release, the raised company was said to be providing "transport, logistics and forwarding services".

Sanctioned goods valued at approximately €1.5 million, weapons and cash were seized as part of the raid. Four individuals were arrested as part of the raid.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.