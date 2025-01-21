EU Issues New Guidance To Prevent Russian Sanctions And Export Control Evasion

A Part of the Group

ECOVIS ProventusLaw is a part of the ECOVIS International - leading global consulting group operating in more than 90 countries worldwide

Deep local knowledge

Excellent local knowledge and the unique international expertise of the interdisciplinary network of ECOVIS professionals make ECOVIS different from other service providers

One - Stop Shop

ECOVIS is one-stop shop for all legal, tax, audit, corporate and business related matters in Lithuania, Baltic region, European Union and World's major business centers

Multidisciplinary team

ECOVIS professionals are recognized experts of different industries and hold international certification in fields of AML/CTF, GDPR, Insolvency Administration, etc.