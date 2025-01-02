Person Detained For Alleged Breach Of Designated Person's Asset Freeze

It is being reported that the Estonian authorities have arrested and detained a 65-year old named only as Tatjana, for allegedly managing and handling funds on behalf of the Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad, which is a designated person under the EU's sanctions.

It is alleged that Tatjana received €50,000 from the Foundation and used the money to fund a person's defence in an ongoing criminal trial in Estonia.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.