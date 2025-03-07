8 Sanctions Convictions And More Than 100 Active Criminal Cases

The Yearbook of the Prosecutor's Office in Estonia has published details on its enforcement of sanctions to date.

I thank Siiri Grabbi of the Coop Pank in Tallinn for the reference.

The Yearbook states that eight criminal convictions have been obtained with one also appealed. It does not provide details of the offending or the sentences imposed.

The Yearbook further notes that the Prosecutor's office currently has more than 100 active criminal cases.

