ARTICLE
7 March 2025

8 Sanctions Convictions And More Than 100 Active Criminal Cases

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

The Yearbook of the Prosecutor's Office in Estonia has published details on its enforcement of sanctions to date. I thank Siiri Grabbi of the Coop Pank in Tallinn for the reference.
Estonia International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Yearbook states that eight criminal convictions have been obtained with one also appealed. It does not provide details of the offending or the sentences imposed.

The Yearbook further notes that the Prosecutor's office currently has more than 100 active criminal cases.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
