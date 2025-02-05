83 Criminal Prosecutions For Russian Trade Sanctions Violations Since 2024

It has been reported that during 2024 Estonia's Internal Security Service commenced 71 criminal cases in relation to suspected trade with Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions, and has commenced another 12 already during 2025. These cases are said to be for the more serious, intentional or repeat offenders.

The same report note that Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board are currently identifying an average of 12 sanctions violations per day predominantly by individuals attempted to take cash or luxury goods into Russia. This is reported to be down from a previous average of 22 violations per day.

With all people crossing the border being subject to inspection, first time offenders are required to either turn back and not cross, or to accept confiscation of the goods/items and continue the journey.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.