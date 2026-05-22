An Employee Has Filed A Complaint: Your HR Roadmap

Workplace investigations are rarely welcomed, but they are almost always necessary. When a concern surfaces—whether through an employee’s formal complaint, a hallway comment, an anonymous tip, something raised...

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Workplace investigations are rarely welcomed, but they are almost always necessary. When a concern surfaces—whether through an employee’s formal complaint, a hallway comment, an anonymous tip, something raised during an exit interview, or conduct a manager simply observes—the employer’s obligation to respond is triggered. That obligation is not satisfied by good intentions or quick fixes. It typically requires a fair, timely, and thoughtful investigation.

One of the most common missteps employers make is hesitating at the front end. Sometimes the complaint seems minor. Sometimes the complainant asks that nothing be done. Sometimes leadership worries about disruption or reputational impact. But delay is rarely neutral. Memories fade, narratives harden, and the credibility of the process suffers.

At their best, investigations protect employees, preserve organizational integrity, and give leadership the information it needs to act responsibly. At their worst, they deepen mistrust, expose the organization to liability, and leave everyone involved feeling unheard or harmed. The difference usually lies not in whether an investigation was conducted, but in how it was handled.

The best practice in virtually all cases involving an employee complaint is to investigate promptly and fairly – collecting both (or all) sides of the story. Some matters can be resolved quickly and informally, particularly where the facts are undisputed and the behavior is easily corrected. But when allegations involve harassment, discrimination, retaliation, threats to safety, or repeated misconduct, a formal investigation is usually the prudent – and legally sound – path.

Most workplace investigations follow a predictable sequence. First, frame the investigation. What conduct is being examined, what policy or rule may be implicated, and what time period matters? A narrow framing helps prevent scope creep while keeping the investigator focused on the questions that actually need answering. For example: “What, if any, comments of a sexual nature were made during work hours in violation of the handbook policy, and when did they occur?”

Next, consider implementing interim measures. These are not conclusions or discipline. They are temporary steps to protect people and the integrity of the process while facts are gathered. Adjusting reporting lines, separating employees, or placing someone on administrative leave may be appropriate, but such decisions require care. Interim action should never feel punitive to the complainant, nor should it presume wrongdoing by the accused.

Then, choose the investigator. This step may be the single most consequential decision in the entire process. The investigator must be objective, credible, and sufficiently skilled to handle difficult conversations – and also perceived as fair by all involved. Even the appearance of bias can undermine the outcome. A good investigator understands the organization’s policies and culture, but is not so entangled in internal relationships that neutrality is compromised. They listen carefully, ask uncomfortable questions without being confrontational, and resist the temptation to draw conclusions before the evidence is in. The best investigators are not invested in a particular outcome; they are invested in the integrity of the process. Investigators may be employees of the organization, or independent third parties retained by the organization or through the organization’s regular legal counsel.

When the above structure is in place, the process moves to fact-gathering. Interviews are its primary tool. From the first interview, tone matters. Participants should understand that the organization takes the concern seriously, that no conclusions have been reached, and that retaliation will not be tolerated. Promising absolute confidentiality is usually not feasible, but explaining that information will be shared only on a need-to-know basis helps establish trust.

Effective interviews are structured but conversational. They begin broadly and move carefully toward specifics. The goal is not to cross-examine, but to understand what happened, when, where, how, and who else may have relevant information. It is essential to confirm details: who was present, what was said or done, and what was observed. Documents and electronically stored information should be preserved early, and reviewed as part of the fact-gathering process.

Interviewing the complainant requires patience and attention. Delays in reporting, emotional responses, or imperfect recollection do not necessarily undermine credibility, but they do require thoughtful follow-up. Interviewing the accused demands equal care. Respect, clarity about the allegations, and a genuine opportunity to respond are essential—not only for fairness, but for the defensibility of the investigation. Witness interviews often present their own challenges. Some witnesses are reluctant, others overly eager. Distinguishing firsthand knowledge from rumor is critical.

When witnesses recount different versions of events, the investigation does not automatically become a “he said / she said” stalemate. The investigator must assess credibility using objective factors – such as consistency, corroboration, plausibility, and possible motive – and should recognize that, in some cases, one witness may be intentionally untruthful.

Documentation runs alongside every step. Notes should be accurate, factual, and free from speculation. Observations about demeanor or credibility must be grounded in specific behavior, not impressions. Investigators should assume that their notes and reports may one day be read by people far removed from the workplace—regulators, attorneys, judges, or jurors—and write accordingly.

After the fact-gathering phase, the employer must decide what the evidence shows. In most workplace investigations, that determination is made using a “preponderance of the evidence” standard – whether it is more likely than not that the conduct occurred as alleged. Findings often fall into one of three categories: (i) substantiated, (ii) unsubstantiated, or (iii) inconclusive. An inconclusive finding is an honest acknowledgment that the available evidence does not support a definitive conclusion.

Where policy violations are found, corrective action must be reasonably calculated to stop the misconduct and prevent its recurrence. Proportionality and consistency matter. Discipline that is too lenient invites repetition; discipline that is excessive invites challenge. Even when misconduct is not substantiated, employers should consider whether training, policy reminders, or other preventative steps are appropriate.

At the end of the process, both the complainant and the accused deserve to know that the investigation has concluded and whether the organization found a policy violation. Details should be limited, but the message should reinforce the organization’s commitment to a respectful workplace and its prohibition against retaliation.

Finally, investigations do not truly end when the report is completed. Follow-up is essential. Checking in with the complainant, monitoring the workplace, and ensuring that corrective measures are effective all help restore trust and demonstrate that the process was more than a procedural exercise.

Conducted well, workplace investigations are not merely a response to risk – they are an expression of organizational values. They signal that concerns will be taken seriously, that fairness matters, and that leadership is willing to confront difficult issues with care and integrity. Done well, they also reduce the risk and cost of employment litigation by creating a reliable factual report, and a defensible decision-making record – both of which can be critical if the organization later needs to explain or defend its actions. The good news is that implementing a fair investigation process is a learnable skill and organizations can build it with training, practice, and the right protocols.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.