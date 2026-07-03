Virginia Employers: Reminder About New Job Posting And Salary History Rules

Virginia employers face a wave of new employment law requirements starting July 1, 2026, that will fundamentally change hiring and compensation practices. These changes include mandatory pay transparency in job postings and prohibitions on asking candidates about their salary history. Understanding these upcoming requirements is essential for employers to ensure compliance and avoid potential legal pitfalls.

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Virginia employers should keep in mind that significant employment law changes take effect July 1, 2026, including new pay transparency requirements for job postings and a ban on salary history inquiries. Read more about what employers need to know here.

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