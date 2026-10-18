Blanket Workplace Bans On Prescribed Opioid Treatment Puts Employer In EEOC’s Crosshairs

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has sued an employer for the second time alleging that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) when it rescinded job offers based on applicants’ use of certain medications.

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The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has sued an employer for the second time alleging that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) when it rescinded job offers based on applicants’ use of certain medications.

On Sept. 30, 2026, the EEOC filed suit alleging that Bollinger Shipyards discriminated against five qualified job applicants by withdrawing their job offers based on concerns over potential side effects of their prescription medication. Among other allegations, the EEOC claims the parent company’s HR director put in place a blanket ban on Suboxone use for “safety-sensitive” positions. Suboxone is used to treat opioid addiction to reduce opioid cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

The EEOC says each candidate completed a post-offer medical exam at a third-party clinic and disclosed lawfully prescribed medications. According to the agency, clinic personnel never checked whether the candidates actually took the medication during work hours, what side effects they experienced, or whether they could handle the safety-sensitive parts of the job. The EEOC also alleges that the examiners never marked any of these candidates as posing “a direct threat to themselves or others.”

This is the EEOC’s second lawsuit against the same employer for similar conduct in two years. The 2025 suit involved a pipe fitter who the EEOC alleged was put on indefinite leave and later fired after she disclosed she used a prescribed synthetic opioid. As one EEOC official put it, “Employers cannot rely solely on drug manufacturers’ listing of potential side effects as proof that an applicant cannot safely perform a job.”

Practical Takeaways for Employers

The EEOC is litigating these cases. The agency is showing how aggressively it is enforcing the law in this area. Because it rarely litigates an individual’s case directly, the decision to pursue these claims is especially noteworthy but not a new trend. The EEOC always has pursued litigation against employers for implementing blanket prohibitions on employees’ use of certain medications.

Avoid blanket assumptions. Do not assume that a person using Suboxone, methadone, or another prescribed opioid (including medication used to treat opioid use disorder) cannot safely do the job. Individuals in recovery who are not using illegal drugs are protected as disabled under the ADA and comparable state laws, and their treatment medications are treated like any other prescription. Social stigma associated with substance abuse and recovery may lead many employers to mistakenly assume that employees using certain prescribed medications to treat addiction cannot perform job duties safely.

Individualized assessments are required, not optional. Employers’ decisions must be based on the specific employee and the specific job’s duties, not on the medication’s label.

Interactive Process

When medication use raises a question about an employee’s ability to perform the job safely, employers should engage in the interactive process. This is a good-faith, individualized dialogue with the applicant or employee. The goal is to identify what limitations, if any, the person actually experiences, and whether a reasonable accommodation would let them perform the job’s essential functions. That inquiry should look at how the medication affects the job and how the job might be adjusted.

Direct Threat Analysis

An employer may exclude an individual on safety grounds only if the person poses a “direct threat.” That means posing a significant risk of substantial harm to the individual or to others that cannot be eliminated or reduced through reasonable accommodation. The determination must rest on an individualized assessment using objective medical evidence. Generalizations, stereotypes, and a manufacturer’s list of possible side effects are not enough.

Next Steps

Now is a good time to review your drug testing, post-offer medical exam, and hiring policies, including any instructions you give third-parties. Look closely at any rule that automatically disqualifies people based on lawful prescriptions.

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