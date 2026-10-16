Point Two LE Nation: Workplace Privacy Podcast – Beyond Borders: A Practical Guide To Approaching Cutting Edge Global Workplace Privacy Issues

Workplace privacy becomes significantly more complex when an organization’s workforce spans multiple countries. In this episode, Karla Grossenbacher, who specializes in US workplace privacy, and Yana Komsitsky, who specializes in international workplace privacy, discuss the differences in the legal frameworks between the US and jurisdictions outside the US. They also explore practical approaches for how multinational employers can apply global privacy principles to employee and candidate data, including when, unlike the US, consent may not provide the protection employers expect.

This conversation examines today’s most pressing workplace privacy challenges, including meeting recordings and AI note-taking tools, electronic and video monitoring, automated employment decisions, biometrics, and cross-border data transfers.

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Read the full transcript here.