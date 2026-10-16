Point Two LE Nation: Workplace Privacy Podcast – Beyond Borders: A Practical Guide To Approaching Cutting Edge Global Workplace Privacy Issues

With more than 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Workplace privacy laws vary dramatically across borders, creating complex compliance challenges for multinational employers. Two privacy specialists examine how organizations can navigate the stark differences between US consent-based frameworks and international data protection regimes when managing employee and candidate information across jurisdictions.
Workplace privacy becomes significantly more complex when an organization’s workforce spans multiple countries. In this episode, Karla Grossenbacher, who specializes in US workplace privacy, and Yana Komsitsky, who specializes in international workplace privacy, discuss the differences in the legal frameworks between the US and jurisdictions outside the US. They also explore practical approaches for how multinational employers can apply global privacy principles to employee and candidate data, including when, unlike the US, consent may not provide the protection employers expect.
This conversation examines today’s most pressing workplace privacy challenges, including meeting recordings and AI note-taking tools, electronic and video monitoring, automated employment decisions, biometrics, and cross-border data transfers.