E-Verify Desk Audits: What Employers Need To Know Before One Arrives

E-Verify has long been framed as a tool that helps employers do the right thing, as a government-backed system that gives companies greater confidence in the employment eligibility of their workforce. But as enforcement priorities have shifted under the current administration, the program is increasingly being used not just as a resource for employers, but as a mechanism for scrutinizing them. In the final installment of Klasko Immigration Law Partners’ Worksite Compliance podcast mini-series, host Nick Lowrey sits down with John Fay, Director of Product Strategy at Equifax Workforce Solutions and a 20-year practitioner in the I-9 and E-Verify space, to walk through what E-Verify desk audits look like, what triggers them, and how employers can prepare.

What Is E-Verify, and When Is It Required?

E-Verify is a web-based system that allows participating employers to verify the employment authorization of newly hired employees by checking their information against Social Security Administration and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) records. It originated from legislation passed in 1996 and has grown significantly since, though it remains largely voluntary, except in certain circumstances.

Currently, mandatory E-Verify participation is required for:

Employers holding federal contracts with an E-Verify clause, including certain subcontractors

Employers located in states that have enacted their own E-Verify requirements

Employers who want to use the alternative procedure for remote document examination (sometimes called virtual I-9 examinations)

Employers of F-1 students seeking a STEM OPT extension

The current administration has signaled interest in expanding E-Verify requirements more broadly. This development makes understanding the program’s compliance obligations relevant for all employers, not just those already enrolled.

E-Verify Is Not a Safe Harbor

One of the most important, and often misunderstood, points raised in this episode is that enrolling in E-Verify does not reduce your I-9 obligations or protect you from enforcement. If a government investigation uncovers fraudulent documents in your workforce, the fact that E-Verify returned a work-authorized result will not serve as a legal defense. E-Verify is a useful verification tool, but it is not a shield.

This distinction matters because some employers treat E-Verify enrollment as a compliance endpoint rather than one component of a broader worksite compliance program. Both the I-9 and E-Verify requirements must be met correctly to genuinely reduce enforcement risk.

What Is an E-Verify Desk Audit?

Officially, the government refers to this process as an E-Verify Desk Review, not an audit. The agency’s own description characterizes it as a compliance assistance tool involving phone calls, emails, interviews, and document exchanges. In practice, however, employers who have been through the process describe something that feels considerably more adversarial than that framing suggests.

Desk reviews have existed for over 15 years, but their tone and consequences have changed meaningfully in the last year. Early iterations were largely collaborative and even optional. Employers were sometimes asked whether they wished to participate. Today, notices make clear that non-participation can lead to termination from the E-Verify program. The shift reflects a broader evolution in how the government is using the program: from promoting enrollment and adoption, to actively auditing whether enrolled employers are following the rules.

What Triggers a Desk Audit?

E-Verify uses a data analytics tool to monitor employer activity and flag patterns that suggest noncompliant behavior. Common triggers include:

Cases submitted outside the required timeframe (after the third business day following an employee’s start date)

Tentative Nonconfirmations (TNCs) where the employer has not taken required follow-up action within the required period

Final Nonconfirmations that have been left unresolved or closed without documenting the outcome

Patterns of inconsistent case submission that suggest selective use of the system

When flagged behavior continues over an extended period of time, an employer can be identified as a candidate for a desk review. The process typically begins with automated notification emails and escalates from there if the underlying issues are not resolved.

Employers with prior enforcement history, those in high-volume hiring industries, and those with multiple E-Verify accounts or recent mergers and acquisitions face elevated exposure, particularly where inconsistencies across systems or inherited accounts have created compliance gaps.

How the Process Unfolds

Once formally selected for a desk review, an employer typically receives an email notice accompanied by several attachments, including a company profile form, a self-assessment questionnaire, and a specific request for records. That records request generally covers approximately 20 E-Verify cases in which the agency observed potential noncompliant behavior and may include:

Completed Form I-9s for the identified employees

Supporting identity and work authorization documents (if retained)

E-Verify case reports and any Further Action Notices

Payroll records

Employers are expected to respond within a set timeframe. That window has been reduced significantly over the past year, from approximately ten business days to as few as five days. Extensions may be available upon request and, in practice, are often granted when counsel is involved.

What Auditors Are Looking For

After the employer submits its response, the agency issues a recommendation report distinguishing between two categories of findings:

Discrepancies: violations that could undermine the program’s purpose, such as unresolved TNCs or Final Nonconfirmations

Observations: lower-level findings framed as program improvement opportunities.

Discrepancies carry the most significant consequences and are most likely to result in potential termination.

One area that deserves particular attention is E-Verify user training documentation. Employers are responsible under their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for ensuring all system users have been trained and passed the required assessment, as well as for retaining documentation of this completed obligation. Auditors are now actively requesting proof of that training, and there is no certificate automatically generated when training and assessment are completed. Employers who cannot produce documentation will face scrutiny, making this a gap worth closing before any audit arrives.

Penalties and Enforcement Consequences

Unlike I-9 Notices of Inspection, which can result in substantial per-form fines, E-Verify desk audits do not typically generate direct financial penalties for the types of paperwork violations commonly found. The primary consequence is termination from the E-Verify program.

For employers whose participation is required, termination from E-Verify can carry significant operational consequences. It can trigger contract compliance issues, eliminate the ability to conduct virtual I-9s, and expose the organization to additional regulatory scrutiny.

Key Steps for Employers to Take Now

Now is the time to assess your E-Verify program’s readiness, before your organization receives a desk audit notice. Here are the steps your organization should take: