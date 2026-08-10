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10 August 2026

In The Media Stanford Football Players Reach Key Threshold On Path To College Player Unionization

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Jeffrey Kessler discusses the evolving landscape of college athletics, where conferences may recognize student-athletes as employees and engage in collective bargaining at the conference level. The NCAA's House settlement could provide a framework to support enhanced benefits for athletes through structured collective bargaining arrangements.
United States Employment and HR
Jeffrey L. Kessler

Jeffrey Kessler shared his perspective with Yahoo Sports on the growing momentum behind collective bargaining in college athletics. He noted that conferences could choose to recognize athletes as employees and bargain at the conference level, adding that the NCAA's House settlement provides a framework that could support additional benefits for athletes through a collective bargaining structure.

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Jeffrey L. Kessler
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