Understanding Louisiana’s New Workplace Violence Law: Behind The Counter

On August 1, 2026, Louisiana’s Behind the Counter Protection Act (LBCPA) will expand Louisiana’s existing labor and employment laws by establishing new employment provisions and criminal penalties for threats and acts of workplace violence committed against customer-facing workers. The law applies primarily to workers in retail stores, restaurants, convenience stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and similar customer-facing establishments.

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On August 1, 2026, Louisiana’s Behind the Counter Protection Act (LBCPA) will expand Louisiana’s existing labor and employment laws by establishing new employment provisions and criminal penalties for threats and acts of workplace violence committed against customer-facing workers. The law applies primarily to workers in retail stores, restaurants, convenience stores, gas stations, pharmacies, and similar customer-facing establishments.

Workplace Violence Defined

The Act defines workplace violence broadly to include:

Assault

Battery

Robbery

Intimidation

Verbal abuse

Threats involving a weapon

Any conduct that places an employee in reasonable fear of physical harm while performing job duties

This broad definition reflects a growing recognition that workplace violence extends beyond physical attacks and may include threats and intimidating behavior that undermine employee safety.

Criminal Penalties

Under the Act, offenders are subject to enhanced criminal penalties. A simple assault committed against a protected employee may result in a fine of up to $1,000 and/or imprisonment for not more than six months. A simple battery committed against a protected employee may result in a fine of up to $2,000 and/or imprisonment for no more than two years.

Employer Requirements

The Act does not require employers to take any specific action. However, it permits employers to display signage on their premises containing the following statement in forty-eight-point boldface font:

“WARNING: Workplace violence against an employee is a crime and will not be tolerated. Such acts may result in arrest and criminal conviction under Louisiana law.”

For employers interested in displaying this signage, Louisiana Works will furnish a sign that conforms to the specifications described above and make it available for employers to display on their premises.

Takeaways

Although the LBCPA does not impose significant obligations on employers, OSHA’s General Duty Clause still requires employers to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that are likely to cause death or serious physical harm. Workplace violence remains a focus area for regulators, particularly in industries that involve direct interaction with the public. Retail establishments should consider posting the available notice as part of their overarching workplace violence prevention strategy.

Louisiana employers should review their current workplace violence prevention policies and procedures to ensure they adequately address potential risks in customer-facing environments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.