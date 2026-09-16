Before It Becomes A Lawsuit: Why Emotional Intelligence Matters In The Workplace

The parties had spent plenty of time talking about the law, the facts, and the value of the claims. In the end, what mattered most to the employee was hearing someone acknowledge that the situation had been handled poorly.

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I once settled a case in exchange for an apology.

The parties had spent plenty of time talking about the law, the facts, and the value of the claims. In the end, what mattered most to the employee was hearing someone acknowledge that the situation had been handled poorly.

I have thought about that case many times since because it captures something I see often in my practice. Most employers are trying to do the right thing. They want to comply with the law, apply policies consistently, make sound business decisions, and treat employees fairly. Yet even well-intentioned employers can find themselves in disputes that grew out of a conversation, a process, or a decision that simply landed badly.

Employment lawyers naturally focus on the legal questions. Was the decision supported? Was the policy followed? Was the documentation sufficient? Were similarly situated employees treated consistently? Those questions matter. They are also only a small part of what is happening in the room.

Employees remember how they were treated. They remember whether they were embarrassed in front of co-workers, whether anyone explained what was happening, whether the conversation felt rushed or dismissive, and whether they were given a chance to process a difficult decision with some dignity.

None of this changes the legal standard. It can change everything about what happens next.

A justified warning can still be delivered poorly. A lawful termination can still feel unnecessarily harsh. An investigation can be thorough and fair, yet leave an employee convinced that no one really listened. Anger and mistrust can linger long after the underlying employment decision is over. Increasingly, the next step is immediate and easy: the employee pulls out a phone and searches for a plaintiffs’ employment lawyer.

The company may ultimately have done nothing unlawful. By then, however, a workplace problem has become a legal one.

A significant number of the employment matters that cross my desk could have been avoided, narrowed, or resolved earlier if more attention had been paid to the human side of the decision. The law sets the boundaries. Emotional intelligence shapes what happens within them, and sometimes what happens within those boundaries determines whether a difficult workplace moment becomes a lawsuit at all.

A Management Skill Worth Teaching

Companies spend significant time and money training managers on the tools they use, the systems they operate, safety requirements, compliance obligations, and annual Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) training. The ability to manage people through difficult moments deserves the same investment.

Managers are often the face of the company when the stakes are highest. They deliver warnings, communicate unpopular decisions, respond to conflict, and tell employees they did not get the promotion, their job is being eliminated, or their performance must improve. Those conversations are part of the job, and managers should be trained for them.

The training needs to be concrete. Managers should know how to deliver difficult information clearly and calmly, how tone and timing affect a conversation, and how to respond when an employee becomes angry or emotional without becoming defensive themselves. They should understand the difference between explaining a decision and arguing about it. They should know how to preserve privacy and dignity, and when a conversation has moved beyond what they should handle alone and needs to be escalated to human resources (HR).

Those skills can be practiced. Role-play the hard conversations. Walk managers through realistic scenarios. Give them examples of language that works and language that makes a bad moment worse. Debrief after difficult employee interactions and talk about what could have gone differently.

The same discipline should carry into planning difficult employment decisions. Before a meeting occurs, consider who should deliver the message, where the conversation should take place, what information the employee will need, what questions are likely to come up, and whether the manager delivering the message is equipped to handle the conversation well.

Sometimes discipline is appropriate. Sometimes a request cannot be granted. Sometimes a position is eliminated. Sometimes employment ends. Empathy does not require a different outcome. It requires care in how the outcome is communicated and carried out.

Managers who handle difficult conversations well build credibility. Employees are more likely to understand a process even when they dislike the result. HR spends less time repairing conversations after the fact.

And sometimes, before anyone searches for a lawyer, the issue simply ends where it should have ended: at work.

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