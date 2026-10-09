Littler Lounge: Caught In A TRAP? Navigating The New Laws On Stay-or-Pay Agreements (Podcast)

State legislatures across the country are increasingly scrutinizing training repayment agreement provisions (TRAPs) and other "stay-or-pay" arrangements that employers use to encourage employee retention.

Few things bring together wage and hour law, noncompetes, consumer protection statutes, and state legislatures quite like a TRAP. In this episode, Nicole LeFave and Claire Deason welcome Rob Pritchard, co-chair of Littler’s Wage and Hour practice group, to break down the growing wave of laws targeting training repayment agreement provisions, or TRAPs, and other "stay-or-pay" arrangements designed to encourage employees to stick around.

From California to New York to Washington state, the conversation explores why these agreements have caught lawmakers' attention, how well-intentioned retention strategies can become compliance challenges, and why employers are discovering that a potential retention tool can look very different depending on the state. One thing is clear: the rules are changing quickly. And when the topic is TRAPs, the last place anyone wants to end up is caught in one.

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