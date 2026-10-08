Too Fast, Too Risky: What A Street Takeover Can Teach Employers About Workplace Investigations

Seyfarth Synopsis:A recent federal court decision highlights the risks of disciplining an employee whose apparent policy violations may also constitute protected safety reporting. Employers should stress-test potentially conflicting policies and document the information, context, and reasoning supporting disciplinary decisions.

What happens when an employee is told to report safety concerns, but doing so may require breaking another rule? Buckle up.

Welcome to Stein v. Transdev, a case involving an autonomous vehicle roadside assistance employee, a late-night Los Angeles street takeover, donuts in the intersection, fireworks, police activity, and a workplace investigation that eventually landed in federal court. In other words, a compliance training scenario written like an action sequel.

The employee found himself in the middle of the chaos. He took photos, texted his supervisor, and reported what he believed was a safety hazard. The employer concluded those same actions violated rules against mobile-device use and leaving a vehicle on an active roadway, and it terminated him. The court held that a jury could see the conduct as both a safety violation and protected safety reporting.

Lesson #1: Employees Don’t Talk Like Lawyers

The employee never filed a formal safety complaint. He sent texts, photos, and updates from the middle of a developing situation. The court concluded a jury could view those communications as workplace safety reporting.

Pit-Stop Takeaway: Train managers to recognize complaints in the wild. Employees rarely begin a text message with, “Pursuant to my protected whistleblower rights…”

Lesson #2: Avoid a Policy Pileup

The employer required employees to report unsafe conditions. It also restricted mobile-device use. The trouble started when following one rule appeared to break another.

Pit-Stop Takeaway: Review policies as a team, not as cars racing in separate lanes. If employees need a flowchart to decide which rule wins, a jury may need one too.

Lesson #3: The Investigation Can Take the Wheel

The court focused heavily on the investigation and whether the decisionmaker considered the full record before recommending termination. She testified that she did not recall reviewing key communications and was unaware of important details. But the paper trail suggested she may have had the puzzle pieces in the passenger seat all along: she had access to documents containing those communications and spoke with people involved in the incident.

Pit-Stop Takeaway: An investigation is not just fact-finding. It may become Exhibit A.

A defensible investigation should leave a clean road map showing:

What information was reviewed;

Which documents, messages, and records were considered;

Who was interviewed;

What competing factual narratives were evaluated;

How credibility assessments were made; and

Why the final decision was reached.

Lesson #4: Context Is Not Optional Equipment

The employer saw policy violations. The employee saw actions necessary to document and report a dangerous situation. The court concluded a jury could find either explanation persuasive.

Takeaway: Decisionmakers should understand not only what happened, but why the employee says it happened. Do not hit the termination accelerator before checking the full dashboard.

Lesson #5: Check the Comparator in the Rearview Mirror

The employer also had a comparator problem. The plaintiff said he asked a co-worker involved in the same incident to report it, but the co-worker declined or dragged his feet. One employee was fired. The other was not.

The court held that a jury could reasonably ask: why?

Employer takeaway: When employees play different roles in the same workplace drama, document why their outcomes differ. Otherwise, “why him and not me?” may become the case’s closing lap.

The Finish Line

Stein is a reminder that litigation risk often appears when reasonable policies collide with unreasonable real-world events. Employers can reduce that risk by stress-testing policies for conflicting obligations and making sure investigations capture the complete story before discipline is imposed.

Before hitting “terminate,” check the mirrors, review the dashboard, and make sure the investigation is not running on fumes.