Michigan Launches New Online Youth Employment Permit System

Michigan is changing the way employers obtain work permits for minor employees. Beginning October 2, 2026, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) will launch its new Youth Employment Permit Portal (YEPP), a centralized online system for Michigan youth employment permits.

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Michigan is changing the way employers obtain work permits for minor employees. Beginning October 2, 2026, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) will launch its new Youth Employment Permit Portal (YEPP), a centralized online system for Michigan youth employment permits.

The change will move Michigan away from its existing school-based permitting process. Beginning October 2, schools will no longer issue work permits. Instead, permits will be issued through YEPP. For employers that regularly hire minors, the transition will require some advance planning.

What Is YEPP?

According to LEO, YEPP will serve as a centralized system for the youth employment permit process. The portal will allow users to complete Michigan Youth Employment Permit applications and will also provide information on youth workers' rights, violation reporting, employer searches, FAQs, troubleshooting guidance, and support resources.

LEO has announced that employer registration will open in advance of the October 2 implementation date and encourages employers to register early to avoid delays.

LEO will also host a YEPP Demonstration Webinar on September 24, 2026, accessible at the following link. According to the agency, the webinar will address legislative changes, employer and youth employment requirements, wage-and-hour requirements, employer and minor registration, and the permit process. The webinar will also include a live demonstration of the new system and responses to frequently asked questions.

What Happens to Existing Work Permits?

LEO states that a valid work permit issued by a Michigan school before YEPP launches on October 2 will continue to be honored. Employers should therefore maintain existing school-issued permits on file for current minor employees.

However, a new YEPP permit will be required if a minor changes employers or begins working at a different worksite.

What Should Michigan Employers Do?

Employers that employ minors, or anticipate hiring minors, should prepare now for the October 2 transition. In particular, employers should consider:

Registering for YEPP as soon as employer registration becomes available . LEO specifically encourages early registration to avoid delays.

. LEO specifically encourages early registration to avoid delays. Reviewing hiring and onboarding procedures for minors and updating applicable managers to ensure personnel responsible for youth employment understand the new permitting process.

to ensure personnel responsible for youth employment understand the new permitting process. Maintaining existing school-issued work permits . Valid permits issued before YEPP launches remain effective and should continue to be kept on file.

. Valid permits issued before YEPP launches remain effective and should continue to be kept on file. Updating work permit procedures for hires beginning October 2 , when YEPP becomes the required permitting system.

, when YEPP becomes the required permitting system. Reviewing broader youth employment compliance practices . The change in the permitting process does not eliminate employers' obligation to comply with other applicable youth employment requirements, including time of day and maximum hour restrictions, as well as hazardous occupation restrictions.

. The change in the permitting process does not eliminate employers' obligation to comply with other applicable youth employment requirements, including time of day and maximum hour restrictions, as well as hazardous occupation restrictions. Attending the YEPP Demonstration Webinar on September 24. This may provide a refresher regarding limitations and requirements for engaging minors as employees as well as help ease their transition to and use of the new online registration system.

LEO's Youth Employment Permit Portal provides additional information regarding the transition and available support resources.

Employers with questions about the new permitting process or their obligations under Michigan's youth employment laws should consult with employment counsel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.