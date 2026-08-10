The Class Action Weekly Wire – Episode 159: Eighth Circuit Affirms Jury Verdict For Employer In EEOC Race Harassment Suit (Video)

Duane Morris Takeaway: This week’s episode features Duane Morris partner Jennifer Riley and associate Elizabeth Underwood with their analysis of a ruling from the Eighth Circuit affirming a district court’s judgment in favor of an employer following a jury verdict rejecting a hostile work environment claim brought by the EEOC and an intervenor employee.

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Episode Transcript

Jennifer Riley: Thank you for being here again for the next episode of our weekly podcast, the Class Action Weekly Wire. I’m Jennifer Riley, partner at Duane Morris, and joining me today is my colleague, Elizabeth Underwood. Thank you so much for being on the podcast today, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Underwood: Great to be here, Jen. Thanks for having me.

Jennifer: Today, we’re discussing a significant new decision from the Eighth Circuit involving employer liability for workplace harassment. So, this is an important decision for employers. It reinforces what courts expect of employers when responding to harassment complaints. And just as importantly, it also talks about what an employer must know about a situation before liability can attach. So, let’s start with the basics. Elizabeth, can you tell our listeners what happened in this case?

Elizabeth: Sure. The case is EEOC v. Sun Chemical Corporation, decided by the Eighth Circuit on August 4, 2026. The EEOC and an employee, Bryan Banks, brought a Title VII hostile work environment claim after a coworker directed the N-word at Banks multiple times during a workplace confrontation. Banks immediately reported the incident. Sun Chemical investigated, suspended the coworker for five days without pay, warned that any future misconduct could result in termination, and also issued Banks a written warning for profanity use during the confrontation. The EEOC later sued, arguing that Sun Chemical’s response and its efforts to prevent the harassment in the first place were insufficient. After a jury trial, however, the jury found in favor of the employer, and the EEOC appealed.

Jennifer: And I understand the appeal wasn’t really about whether the incident happened or whether it didn’t happen. Instead, the appeal really focused on the legal instructions given to the jury, right?

Elizabeth: Exactly. The EEOC argued that the jury instructions were too narrow. Specifically, it claimed the instructions focused only on whether Sun Chemical responded appropriately after learning about the harassment, rather than whether the company should have prevented the harassment from occurring. The instructions required the plaintiffs to prove that Sun Chemical knew or should have known about the harassing conduct and failed to take prompt and appropriate corrective action. The EEOC argued that there was another theory of liability, that the employer had failed to prevent the harassment before it happened.

Jennifer: How did the Eighth Circuit respond to those arguments?

Elizabeth: Interestingly, the Eighth Circuit didn’t decide whether the jury instructions were perfect. Instead, it assumed, for the sake of argument, that the EEOC’s theory could apply, and then held that there simply wasn’t enough evidence to support it. The court explained that even under the EEOC’s theory, an employer must have actual or constructive knowledge of ongoing harassment and fail to take remedial action reasonably calculated to stop it. In other words, employers can’t prevent misconduct that they have no reason to anticipate.

Jennifer: That does seem to be the key takeaway. So, what evidence did the EEOC rely on to argue that Sun Chemical should have known?

Elizabeth: The EEOC pointed to one prior incident in which the same employee had allegedly used the N-word toward another Black employee. But the court said that single prior incident was not enough to put the company on notice that the employee was a serial harasser, or that ongoing racial harassment was occurring. The court distinguished situations where employers received repeated complaints or observe a pattern of misconduct. Here, there simply wasn’t enough evidence that management knew, or reasonably should have known, that additional harassment was likely.

Jennifer: The Eighth Circuit also spent some time discussing the employer’s disciplinary response, if I recall, correct?

Elizabeth: It did. The EEOC argued that the company should have taken stronger action after the earlier incident. The Eighth Circuit acknowledged that Sun Chemical’s response could have been stronger but emphasized that Title VII doesn’t require employers to terminate an employee after a first offense in order to demonstrate an adequate remedial response. The court noted that the employee had more than 30 years of service without a prior history of harassment, and that the company documented its discipline and warned that future misconduct could lead to termination. So, the court looked at the totality of the circumstances, rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach.

Jennifer: There was also an argument about alleged unreported uses of a similar slur in workplace conversations if I recall. How did the court handle that?

Elizabeth: So, the Eighth Circuit rejected that argument, because there wasn’t enough evidence that those alleged comments had ever been reported to management, without reports or facts suggesting management reasonably should have known; the court found there wasn’t enough to establish constructive knowledge. That’s an important point, because constructive knowledge isn’t based on speculation. There has to be enough information that a reasonable employer would recognize a probability that harassment is occurring.

Jennifer: What a great decision. So, let’s talk about what employers should take away from the ruling.

Elizabeth: Well, there are several practical lessons. First, employers should continue to maintain clear anti-harassment policies and multiple reporting avenues. Those reporting mechanisms are critical because an employer generally cannot address contracts it doesn’t know about.

Second, every complaint should be investigated promptly and documented carefully. Courts continue to examine not only whether employers responded, but whether the response was reasonably calculated to stop future misconduct.

Third, progressive discipline remains important. While immediate termination may be appropriate in some situations, this decision reinforces that Title VII does not automatically require firing an employee after a first incident. Courts will consider the severity of the conduct, the employee’s disciplinary history, prior complaints, and the employer’s overall response.

Fourth and finally, documentation matters. Employers should carefully document complaints, investigations, disciplinary decisions, and the reasons supporting those decisions. That record often becomes critical years later during litigation.

Jennifer: Thanks so much, Elizabeth, for that great overview. I feel like this decision is really an important reminder that Title VII requires employers to take workplace harassment seriously, but it also, at the same time, recognizes the practical limitations on employer liability. The Eighth Circuit made clear here that employers are expected to respond promptly and effectively to known harassment, but they’re also not liable for failing to prevent misconduct that they really had no actual or constructive reason to anticipate. For employers, I think that means the best defense continues to be strong policies, effective reporting procedures, prompt investigations, appropriate corrective action, and thorough documentation.

Elizabeth, again, thank you so much for walking us through this important decision, and thank you to our listeners. We are glad you tuned in to another edition of the Class Action Weekly Wire.

Elizabeth: Thanks, Jen, and thank you, listeners. It was a pleasure to be here.