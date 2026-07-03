New Jersey Appellate Division Confirms Representative Wage Actions May Proceed Without Class Certification But Limits Look-Back Period For WHL And ESLL Claims

The New Jersey Appellate Division recently addressed critical procedural and substantive issues in wage and hour representative actions, determining whether such claims can proceed outside traditional class certification rules and clarifying the applicable statute of limitations for various wage law violations.

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Duane Morris Takeaways: On June 29, 2026, in Martinez v. T. Slack Environmental Services, Inc., No. A-1008-24 (N.J. App. Div. June 29, 2026), the New Jersey Appellate Division addressed key issues in a wage and hour representative action brought pursuant to the New Jersey Wage and Hour Law (“WHL”) and the Prevailing Wage Act (“PWA”), including whether a representative action brought under the WHL and the PWA is distinct from a class action under N.J. Rule 4:32-1, and the appropriate statute of limitations for companion wage claims. Id. at 2. The Appellate Division affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision of the trial court holding that the WHL and PWA statutory language is independent of Rule 4:32-1 and therefore does not require class certification, and finding that a two-year—and not six—statute of limitations applies to WHL and Earned Sick Leave Law (“ESLL”) claims. Id. at 3.

This decision is significant for employers in because it confirms that representative wage actions under New Jersey’s wage statutes may proceed outside Rule 4:32-1 class certification procedures while also clarifying that WHL and ESLL claims carry a two-year limitations period, and PWA claims carry a six-year limitations period as breach of contract claims.

Case Background

Juan Martinez (“Martinez”) alleged that he worked as an hourly laborer for T. Slack Environmental Services, Inc. (“T. Slack”), a small, non-union New Jersey contractor that employed between six and ten hourly laborers subject to the same pay practices from 2006 to 2019. Id. at 3-4.

In February 2020, Martinez filed a lawsuit in which he alleged that T. Slack failed to pay required prevailing wages for public work, including for tasks classified as “B” and “C” laborer functions under the PWA. Id. at 4. He also claimed that defendants miscalculated overtime by paying him at lower rates rather than using a blended or weighted rate when he worked on both public and private projects or in different job titles during the same week. Id. at 5. Martinez further alleged uncompensated “off-the-clock” work, including transporting equipment to and from worksites and defendants’ Kenilworth facility, and asserted that earned sick leave was improperly calculated using the lower private wage rate. Id. at 5-6.

Following discovery conducted under the supervision of a special adjudicator, Martinez moved to certify a statutory representative action under the WHL and PWA in September 2024. Id. at 6-7. Defendants opposed on several grounds, arguing that Martinez had not satisfied the class action requirements of Rule 4:32-1, that a representative action was not permissible outside of Rule 4:32-1, that the putative class lacked numerosity, that Martinez was not an adequate representative, and that individualized questions precluded both representative and class treatment. Id. at 7.

The motion court granted Martinez’s motion, certified the matter as a representative action, designated Martinez as the representative of defendants’ current and former employees, and imposed a six-year look-back period for overtime claims from February 28, 2014, to February 28, 2020. Id. at 7. Defendants appealed. Id. at 8.

The Appellate Division’s Decision

The Appellate Division held, consistent with its recent decision in Cano v. County Concrete Corp., 483 N.J. Super. 459 (App. Div. 2026), that “the statutory language of both the WHL and PWA is independent of Rule 4:32-1 and therefore does not require class certification.” Id. at 3. The Appellate Division explained that the remedial nature of the PWA permits any worker “to maintain such action for and on behalf of [themselves] or other work[ers] similarly situated,” N.J.S.A. 34:11-56.40, and that this statute addresses the similar concerns of the WHL and ESLL. Id. at 15.

In addition, the Appellate Division rejected T. Slack’s argument that Martinez was required to present evidence of other similarly situated employees to qualify as a representative action. Id. Instead, it determined that, as in Cano, Martinez’s complaint put defendants on notice regarding the existence of similarly situated employees, and that the plain language of the PWA and WHL does not require a named plaintiff to identify the similarly situated employees to defendants. Id. at 15-16. Defendants, moreover, were already aware of approximately fifteen employees whose names and contact information had previously been provided to Martinez. Id. at 16.

Lastly, the Appellate Division reversed the six-year look-back period for WHL claims, and, by incorporation, ESLL claims. Id. at 18. Relying on Maia v. IEW Constr. Grp., 257 N.J. 330 (2024), the Appellate Division held that the 2019 amendment extending the WHL limitations period from two years to six years applies prospectively only, so the two-year limitations period governed those claims. Id.

On the other hand, the Appellate Division affirmed the six-year look-back period for PWA claims. Id. at 18-19. Because PWA claims for unpaid prevailing wages are treated as breach of contract claims, and the PWA does not provide its own limitations period, the general six-year contract limitations period under N.J.S.A. 2A:14-1 applied. Id. at 19.

Implications For Employers

This decision confirms that representative wage actions under New Jersey’s WHL, PWA, and ESLL may proceed independently of Rule 4:32-1 class certification requirements. While this may expand procedural avenues for plaintiffs pursuing wage claims on behalf of similarly situated employees, employers should note that the decision also limits potential exposure for WHL and ESLL claims by applying a two-year statute of limitations to pre-2019 conduct.

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