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20 October 2026

Monthly Roundup (September 2026)

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Groom Law Group

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Groom Law is the nation’s preeminent benefits, retirement, and health care law firm. We built our success over decades of solving complex ERISA/employee benefits challenges in the public and private sectors, providing innovative legal solutions, value, and true partnership to our clients every step of the way.
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Explore the latest updates in employee benefits law, including innovations in retirement services, mental health parity guidance, ICHRA regulations, ESOP valuation legislation, and Medicare Part D pharmacy contracting standards. Stay informed on critical developments affecting healthcare compliance, paid family leave, and marketplace enrollment protections.
United States Employment and HR
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We’ve rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don’t have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.

Levine on Innovation and the Future of Employee Benefits
September 8, 2026

Ask the Experts: What Electronic Documents Can a Participant Request on Paper?
September 9, 2026

Onomastico Named a 2026 Influential Woman in Institutional Investing Rising Star by Pensions & Investments
September 9, 2026

Campbell Comments on EBSA’s New Mental Health Parity Guidance in Law360
September 14, 2026

Groom Law Group Expands Retirement Services Practice: Gina Alsdorf Joins Firm
September 16, 2026

No Surprises Here: Second Circuit Holds IDR Awards Should Be Enforced Administratively, and Not Through Private Plaintiff Lawsuits
September 23, 2026

Groom: In Brief Blog

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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