Monthly Roundup (September 2026)

We’ve rounded up our latest resources into one place so that you don’t have to! In case you missed any of our updates from last month, read on.
Levine on Innovation and the Future of Employee Benefits
September 8, 2026
Ask the Experts: What Electronic Documents Can a Participant Request on Paper?
September 9, 2026
Onomastico Named a 2026 Influential Woman in Institutional Investing Rising Star by Pensions & Investments
September 9, 2026
Campbell Comments on EBSA’s New Mental Health Parity Guidance in Law360
September 14, 2026
Groom Law Group Expands Retirement Services Practice: Gina Alsdorf Joins Firm
September 16, 2026
No Surprises Here: Second Circuit Holds IDR Awards Should Be Enforced Administratively, and Not Through Private Plaintiff Lawsuits
September 23, 2026
- Same ICHRA, New Name: Meet the CHOICE Arrangement by William Fischer, Michelle Koltov, and Katie Amin
- Congress Passes Bipartisan ESOP Valuation Legislation by Brooke Ingoglia and Andrew Salek-Raham
- CMS Targets Unauthorized Marketplace Enrollments and Broker Misconduct by Xavier Baker and Michelle Koltov
- CMS Seeks Input on Medicare Part D Pharmacy Contracting Standards by Xavier Baker and Elizabeth Loh
- D.C. Cuts Paid Family Leave Benefits Beginning October 1, 2026 by Shanna Cramer and Savannah Myers
- New IRS-Treasury Plan Continues to List Overdue VEBA Guidance by Louis Mazawey
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