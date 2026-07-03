Leadership In The Law: Fireside Chat With Da-Wai Hu, General Counsel Of Chewy (Video)

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We are delighted to share with you our 25th episode of “Leadership in the Law,” featuring a discussion with Da-Wai Hu, General Counsel of online pet supply retailer, Chewy. I am also pleased to introduce to you my partner and long-time colleague of Da-Wai’s, Dan Serota, who spoke with Da-Wai.
Da-Wai reflected on a career spanning Big Law, the world's largest online retailer, and a fast-paced, founder-led startup, noting that every organization has valuable lessons to offer. He also shared his leadership philosophy, emphasizing that “hierarchy doesn’t correlate to being right” and that the most effective organizations foster environments where people can openly discuss ideas, regardless of seniority. Additionally, Da-Wai underscored the importance of investing in his colleagues' growth through coaching and mentoring—a commitment reflected in the many colleagues who have chosen to follow him from one organization to the next throughout his career.
Thank you for your continued support and engagement.
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