Skilled Worker Visa Reforms: New Skill & Salary Thresholds Announced

Following the Immigration White Paper published in May 2025, today, 01 July 2025, further details of the"first of sweeping reforms to the immigration system" introduced by the Home Secretary were announced.

The 01 July 2025 Statement of Changes HC 997 (following only a week after the last Statement of Changes) sees skills and salary thresholds rise, overseas recruitment for care workers end, and a reduction of around 180 eligible occupations for new entrants to the Skilled Worker Visa route according to the Explanatory Memorandum, though the official announcement states that this is "more than 100" and that they are "removing 111 eligible occupations". Whatever the number, a lot of jobs will no longer be capable of being sponsored.

Skills and Salary Thresholds

The Explanatory Memorandum sets out:

Skilled Worker applicants must be sponsored for a job in an occupation skilled to Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) level 3 or above. The threshold relates to the skill level of the occupation, rather than any qualifications held by an applicant. The threshold was lowered from RQF level 6 in Immigration Rules changes made in 2020 (HC 813 [footnote 4]), in part to help businesses adapt to the ending of free movement between the UK and EU. Since then, as set out in the Immigration White Paper, growth in visa numbers, and concerns about exploitation of overseas recruits, have been particularly seen in occupations below RQF level 6. These changes therefore lift the threshold for Skilled Workers back to RQF level 6. This change means a reduction of around 180 eligible occupations. Skilled Worker applicants will continue to be able to be sponsored in these occupations only if they are already in the route (or have been sponsored for an application which is later successful) when the changes come into effect, or where an occupation is on the Immigration Salary List or on the new interim Temporary Shortage list.

Skilled Workers will therefore get more tables – RQF level 6+ (Tables 1, 2 and 3) and occupations at RQF levels 3-5 (Tables 1a, 2aa and 3a). This will make navigating Appendix Skilled Occupations even more challenging.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

We are delivering a complete reset of our immigration system to restore proper control and order, after the previous government allowed net migration to quadruple in four years. These new rules mean stronger controls to bring migration down, to restore order to the immigration system and to ensure we focus on investing in skills and training here in the UK.

Updated Salary Thresholds for Skilled Worker Visa Sponsorship

The general threshold for sponsorship under Option A is rising from £38,700pa to £41,700pa.

Paragraph SW4.4 will require:

Option A – The applicant's salary equals or exceeds both: £41,700 per year; and the going rate for the SOC 2020 occupation code.

Option B – The applicant has a PhD in a subject relevant to the job and their salary equals or exceeds both: £37,500 per year; and 90% of the going rate for the SOC 2020 occupation code

Option C – The applicant has a PhD in a STEM subject relevant to the job and their salary equals or exceeds both: £33,400 per year; and 80% of the going rate for the SOC 2020 occupation code;

Option D – The applicant is being sponsored for a job on the Immigration Salary List and their salary equals or exceeds both: £33,400 per year; and the going rate for the SOC 2020 occupation code

Option E – The applicant is a new entrant at the start of their career and their salary equals or exceeds both: £33,400 per year and 70% of the going rate for the SOC 2020 occupation code

Option F – The applicant's salary equals or exceeds both: £31,300 per year; and the going rate for the SOC 2020 occupation code

Option G -The applicant has a PhD in a subject relevant to the job and their salary equals or exceeds both: £28,200 per year; and 90% of the going rate for the SOC 2020 occupation code



The Memorandum sets out:

For now, transitional arrangements in this Statement of Changes exempt workers who are already in the Skilled Worker route (or have been sponsored for an application which is later successful) when the changes come into effect from the increase to the skill threshold. As set out in the Immigration White Paper, this enables existing Skilled Worker visa holders to continue to renew their visas, change employment and take supplementary employment, in occupations below RQF level 6. These transitional arrangements will not be in place indefinitely and will be reviewed in due course.

Transition to a Temporary Shortage List

The Immigration Salary List contains occupations eligible for Skilled Worker visas which the MAC have identified as having labour shortages and where it is sensible to offer a discounted salary. The Immigration White Paper set out that this list will be replaced by a Temporary Shortage List. Occupations below RQF level 6 must be listed on the Temporary Shortage List in order to be sponsored

The Memorandum states that there are "interim measures" under which occupations below RQF level 6 continue to be eligible for the Skilled Worker route where they appear on either:

an expanded Immigration Salary List, containing the existing entries plus occupations at RQF levels 3-5 which the MAC identified as being in shortage in its 2023 review and 2024 rapid review.

an interim Temporary Shortage List, containing occupations at RQF levels 3-5 which the Department for Business and Trade and His Majesty's Treasury have identified as being important for the UK's Modern Industrial Strategy.

The Temporary Shortage List includes:

1243 Managers in logistics

1258 Directors in consultancy services

3111 Laboratory technicians

3112 Electrical and electronics technicians

3113 Engineering technicians

3114 Building and civil engineering technicians

3115 Quality assurance technicians

3116 Planning, process and production technicians

3120 CAD, drawing and architectural technicians

3131 IT operations technicians

3132 IT user support technicians

3133 Database administrators and web content technicians

3412 Authors, writers and translators

3414 Dancers and choreographers

3417 Photographers, audio-visual and broadcasting equipment operators

3422 Clothing, fashion and accessories designers

3429 Design occupations not elsewhere classified – only the following job types: Industrial and product designers Packaging designers Performance make-up artists Set designers Visual merchandising managers and designers

3512 Ship and hovercraft officers

3520 Legal associate professionals

3532 Insurance underwriters

3533 Financial and accounting technicians

3541 Estimators, valuers and assessors

3544 Data analysts

3549 Business associate professionals not elsewhere classified – only the following job types: Business support officers Business systems analysts Contract administrators Clinical coders Clinical trials administrators Research coordinators

3552 Business sales executives

3554 Advertising and marketing associate professionals

3571 Human resources and industrial relations officers

3573 Information technology trainers

4121 Credit controllers

4122 Book-keepers, payroll managers and wages clerks

4129 Financial administrative occupations not elsewhere classified – only the following job types: Box office assistants Grants officers Mortgage administrators Revenue assistants (excludes National and Local government revenue occupations) Treasury assistants

4132 Pensions and insurance clerks and assistants

5213 Welding trades

5214 Pipe fitters

5223 Metal working production and maintenance fitters

5225 Air-conditioning and refrigeration installers and repairers

5231 Vehicle technicians, mechanics and electricians

5232 Vehicle body builders and repairers

5233 Vehicle paint technicians

5235 Boat and ship builders and repairers

5241 Electricians and electrical fitters

5242 Telecoms and related network installers and repairers

5244 Computer system and equipment installers and servicers

5245 Security system installers and repairers

5249 Electrical and electronic trades not elsewhere classified

5311 Steel erectors

5315 Plumbers and heating and ventilating installers and repairers

5319 Construction and building trades not elsewhere classified – only the following job types: Builders Divers Fence erectors Industrial climbers Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) operators Steel fixers and underpinners

5322 Floorers and wall tilers

5323 Painters and decorators

5330 Construction and building trades supervisors

8133 Energy plant operatives

However, sponsorship in these roles is not on the same terms as a 'normal' Skilled Worker visa:

The Immigration Salary List will be phased out in future changes to Immigration Rules. As the name suggests, entries on the Temporary Shortage List are time-limited and conditional. These changes therefore include removal dates for occupations on both lists, set at the end of 2026 (with the exception of adult social care where there are specific separate arrangements). The Government reserves the right to bring that date forward if compliance issues present on these lists. The future contents (and visa terms and conditions) of the Temporary Shortage List will be subject to review by the MAC. Occupations will only be included or retained on the list where the MAC has advised it is justified, where there is a workforce strategy in place, and where employers seeking to recruit from abroad are committed to playing their part in increasing recruitment from the domestic workforce. Workers sponsored in occupations on either list at RQF levels 3-5 will not be able to bring dependants. This does not apply to occupations at RQF 6 or above, or workers sponsored in occupations at RQF levels 3-5 who are already in the Skilled Worker route and able to bring dependants before these changes come into effect. In line with the existing restrictions on dependants of care workers and senior care workers, these changes also exempt dependent children who were born in the UK or where the Skilled Worker has sole parental responsibility for them.

Withdrawal of Care Workers From the Skilled Worker Route

Sponsorship as a care worker will not be possible for new entrants to the route from 22 July 2025, with the policy context stating "Concerns over workers sponsored as care workers and senior care workers (occupation codes 6135 and 6136) are well known."

However, for those already in the UK and working for their sponsor for at least 3 months prior to their CoS being issued, it is possible to switch from other visa routes, to continue for a transition period until 22 July 2028, at which point these occupations will be removed from the Immigration Salary List or Temporary Shortage List.

What's Next? Further Immigration Reforms Expected in 2025

The Major Immigration Reforms announcement sets out that next steps, to be implemented by the end of this year also include:

raising the immigration skills charge

uplifting language requirements across the immigration system

unveiling a new family policy framework to Parliament

Interestingly, this does not include the elongation of the route to settlement, so hopefully that does not come in the form of another Statement of Changes next week.

