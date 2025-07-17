Cyprus Now Accepting EU Blue Card Applications For Highly Skilled Workers

The Migration Department of the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection has announced that from Monday, 7th of July of 2025, it will begin accepting applications for the EU Blue Card — a residence and work permit designed for highly qualified professionals from outside the EU/EEA. The Blue Card allows holders to live and work in Cyprus and move within most EU countries (excluding Denmark and Ireland).

Eligible Sectors in Cyprus

The EU Blue Card in Cyprus will be available for employment in high-demand fields, including:

Information and Communication Technologies (ICT)

Pharmaceuticals (for research roles only)

Shipping (excluding captains and crew)

To qualify, applicants must have a minimum gross annual salary of €43,632.

Key Benefits for EU Blue Card Holders in Cyprus

Holders of the EU Blue Card in Cyprus enjoy a range of advantages, such as:

The right to enter, re-enter, and reside in Cyprus

Access to highly qualified job opportunities

Equal treatment with Cypriot nationals in areas such as: Working conditions Education and vocational training Social security and tax benefits

Family reunification with residence permits matching the duration of the Blue Card

The ability to accumulate residence periods across EU countries, contributing toward long-term EU residence

Mobility Within the EU

The EU Blue Card also enables intra-EU mobility:

Short-Term Mobility: Stay in other EU Member States for up to 90 days in any 180-day period for professional activities — no additional permits required.

Long-Term Mobility: After 12 months of legal residence in Cyprus, Blue Card holders may relocate to another EU country for highly skilled work, accompanied by their family, subject to application.

Responsibilities of Blue Card Holders

EU Blue Card holders must comply with the following obligations:

Maintain the terms of their employment contract

Notify authorities upon employment termination

Apply for renewal at least 3 months before expiry

If changing employers within the first 12 months: A 30-day suspension of the right to start new employment applies following the application submission



Notably, Blue Card holders may enter and re-enter Cyprus freely, regardless of the length of absence from the country.

Additional Benefits & Tax Incentives

Under Article 111B(2) of the Civil Registry Law, Blue Card holders working for companies included in Cyprus's foreign investment strategy may access fast-track routes to Cypriot citizenship through naturalisation, subject to eligibility criteria for highly qualified employees.

Moreover, individuals employed in Cyprus since July 2023 may qualify for a 50% income tax exemption on earnings, even if they change employers — provided specific conditions are met.

If your company is looking to attract top-tier global talent, or you're a skilled professional seeking EU career opportunities, the Cyprus EU Blue Card presents a valuable gateway.

