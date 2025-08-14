British Citizenship Made Simpler For Irish Citizens Living In The UK

Irish citizens living in the UK will soon be able to apply for British citizenship under a new easier, cheaper route, strengthening the unique relationship between the two countries.
Previously, most Irish citizens seeking British citizenship had to apply for naturalisation under Section 6(1) or Section 6(2) of the British Nationality Act 1981. This process required a fee and the passing of the Life in the UK Test.
From 22 July 2025, which is when the British Nationality (Irish Citizens) Act 2024 comes into force, Irish citizens living in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man will be able to apply for British citizenship under this new, easier route allowing Irish citizens to apply to register as British citizens instead.
Applicants will be subject to a more streamlined application process and will not be required to demonstrate knowledge of English language or sit the Life in the UK test.
The registration fee will be 50% cheaper than for other nationalities, at £723 for adults and £607 for children. Children looked after by the local authority will be processed free of charge, as will those who can credibly demonstrate they can't afford the application fee.
Under nationality birth rights in the Good Friday Agreement, people born in Northern Ireland to a British citizen, Irish citizen or a settled person have the right to hold British and Irish nationality.
An Irish citizen will be able to register as a British citizen where:
- they can show they have been living in the UK for the previous five years
- during the five years, they must have not been absent for a total of more than 450 days
- during the final year, they must have not been absent for more than 90 days
- during the five years, they must have not been in breach of the immigration laws
- they are of good character
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.