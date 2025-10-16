UK Ancestry Visa: Conditions Of Stay

1. Overview of the UK Ancestry Visa

If you are granted entry clearance or permission to stay under the UK Ancestry visa, there are a number of conditions you must comply with whilst in the UK. This guide explains the conditions, rights, and requirements for living, working, and studying in the UK on a UK Ancestry visa.

It is possible to obtain a UK Ancestry visa if you are a Commonwealth citizen over the age of 17 on the date of intended arrival and it can be established that you have a grandparent born in the UK. You can find further details of the requirements on the UK Ancestry visa page.

This article details the conditions of stay once an application for a UK Ancestry visa is successful and leave is granted. Alongside the listed conditions, you will also be allowed to bring family members, such as a spouse and children to live in the UK as your dependents, subject to meeting the requirements.

2. Restrictions on Public Funds for Ancestry Visa Holders

Under the UK Ancestry visa, you are not permitted to access public funds. This is the reasoning behind the maintenance and accommodation requirements of the visa application. Public funds include the majority of state benefits and housing or homelessness assistance. This includes but is not limited to:

Attendance allowance, severe disablement allowance, carer's allowance and disability living allowance under Part III of the Social Security Contribution and Benefits Act 1992

Housing under Part VI or VII of the Housing Act 1996 and under Part II of the Housing Act 1985

Universal Credit under Part 1 of the Welfare Reform Act 2012 or Personal Independence Payment under Part 4 of that Act

Universal Credit, Personal Independence Payment or any domestic rate relief under the Welfare Reform (Northern Ireland) Order 2015

Council Tax reduction under a Council Tax reduction scheme made under p 13A of the Local Government Finance Act 1992

The full definition of public funds is set out at paragraph 6.1 of the Immigration Rules.

3. Working in the UK on an Ancestry Visa

You can take on any type of employment or self-employment, such as through setting up your own business, under the conditions of a UK Ancestry visa. There are no restrictions on whether the work is on a full-time basis or part-time, paid or unpaid.

Once granted entry clearance or permission to stay, there is no need to obtain further permission from the Home Office to work. Such work does not have to be with a sponsor for licensed Worker or Temporary Worker visas.

4. Studying in the UK on a UK Ancestry Visa

Under the UK Ancestry visa, you are able to study in the UK, subject to Appendix ATAS which is explained below.

On the UK Ancestry visa, study should not be the primary reason for coming to the UK but it may be taken into account that studying can enhance employability prospects in the UK.

No limits are imposed on the type of course you may study or the hours of study. Studies do not need to be with a licensed student sponsor.

5. ATAS Conditions for Study

As an exception to the usual rules on studying above, if you wish to study a subject which is listed under Immigration Rules: Appendix ATAS and are not a national of an exempt country, it is necessary to obtain an Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) clearance certificate. This is obtained from the Counter-Proliferation and Arms Control Centre of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office prior to commencing studies.

Disciplines included in Appendix ATAS are research, or doctorates or masters by research in:

Subjects allied to Medicine, Biological Sciences

Veterinary Sciences, Agriculture and related subjects

Physical Sciences

Mathematical and Computer Sciences

Engineering

Technologies

And taught masters in related disciplines.

A full list of disciplines included and nationals who are exempt from the ATAS requirement is available on the UK Government website.

6. Changes to Police Registration

Prior to 4 August 2022, in exceptional circumstances, an immigration officer may have imposed a condition of police registration whilst in the UK. This scheme has ended and you no longer need to register. If you were previously told to do so, you no longer need to do this. Updated information can be found on UK visas and registering with the police.

7. Breaching the Terms of Your UK Ancestry Visa

If under the UK Ancestry visa, you breach your conditions of stay, you may be subject to any or all of the following penalties:

8. Settlement and ILR Eligibility for Ancestry Visa Holders

Once you have lived in the UK for a period of five years or more under the Ancestry visa, since the visa is valid for five years, you may be eligible to apply for indefinite leave to remain. This process is set out in further detail in our article Settlement or ILR on the UK Ancestry Route.

However, if one or both of your parents are British citizens and you were born outside the UK, you may be British by descent. This means that you can claim citizenship without undergoing indefinite leave to remain applications and can register for British citizenship. Find out more about British Citizenship by Registration.

