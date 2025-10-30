Skilled Worker Dependent Visa Application Guide

The UK Skilled Worker route is for skilled professionals with a job offer in an eligible role from a licensed UK sponsor to work in the UK. Dependents of Skilled Workers can apply for permission to join or accompany the Skilled Worker.

This guide answers the most commonly asked questions about how Skilled Workers can bring their family members, or sponsor their application to remain in the UK.

1. Who Qualifies as a Dependent of a Skilled Worker?

To qualify as a dependent of a Skilled Worker, applicants must be the partner or child of a Skilled Worker who already holds permission in this route, or who is applying at the same time.

To meet the definition of a partner, applicants must either be married, in a civil partnership, or be an unmarried partner of the Skilled Worker. More details on this are set out below.

Children must be under the age of 18 to apply, including if they were born in the UK, though they may apply to extend their permission as a dependent if they were already dependent on the Skilled Worker prior to turning 18. This applies even if the Skilled Worker's previous permission was in a different immigration category.

2. Eligibility Requirements for Dependent Partners of a Skilled Worker

In order to meet the definition of a partner, applicants must be legally married or in a UK recognised civil partnership. Applicants can also apply as unmarried partners, if they have been in a relationship similar to marriage for at least two years before applying. Cohabitation for unmarried partners is not prerequisite, but is usually expected unless an applicant can provide good reasons as to why they have not previously resided together.

All partners must be at least 18 to apply and must show that they are in a genuine and subsisting relationship with each other. Regardless of whether a couple has resided together previously, to apply, they must show that they intend to live together during the Skilled Worker's stay in the UK.

If the genuineness of a relationship is doubted, applicants may be asked to attend an interview or provide supplementary evidence. Accordingly, it is essential that these applications are prepared carefully, particularly if a couple has not lived together previously.

3. Eligibility Requirements for Dependent Children of a Skilled Worker

Children must be under the age of 18 at the time of their first application (extensions for over 18s are permitted if they were already dependent on the Skilled Worker) and, if over 16, they must not be living independently (e.g., married or financially self-sufficient).

The child's other parent must be applying at the same time or already have permission to remain in the UK, on a route other than as a visitor. There are some exceptions to this rule, but it can be difficult to navigate. Exceptions include:

The Skilled Worker is the only surviving parent; or

The other parent is a British citizen or has Indefinite Leave to Remain and is resident in the UK;

The Skilled Worker has sole responsibility for the child; or

There are serious and compelling reasons in favour of granting the child permission.

Sole responsibility is a very high threshold to meet, and goes beyond legal custody/the other parent providing their support and/or permission for the child to live in the UK. Please see our article Child Visa Applications: How To Prove 'Sole Responsibility' for more information. Equally, 'serious and compelling reasons' means just that. It is not simply enough for a family to decide to live separately. Applications on these bases are notoriously difficult and should always be approached with caution.

Applicants must also show that there are suitable care and accommodation arrangements for the child in the UK, that meet the requirements of relevant UK legislation and regulations.

4. Restrictions on Skilled Worker Dependant Visa Sponsorship

It should be noted that not all Skilled Workers are eligible to bring their dependents to the UK, or to sponsor their in-country applications for permission to stay. Only roles listed in Table 1, 2, or 3 of Appendix Skilled Occupations may bring/sponsor their dependents' applications. Essentially, only Skilled Workers sponsored in roles which are RQF Level 6 or above are eligible to sponsor their dependents' applications, unless one of the below exceptions applies.

Care workers in occupation codes '6145 Care workers and home carers' and '6146 Senior Care Workers' are generally not permitted to bring/sponsor dependents to apply. Those who were sponsored in these roles prior to 11 March 2024, however, are permitted to bring/sponsor their dependents as transitional arrangements apply.

Skilled Workers who are sponsored in a role listed in Table 1a, Table 2aa, Table 2a or Table 3a (or an equivalent SOC 2010 occupation code listed in any of those tables) (other than care workers, as set out above), may bring/sponsor their dependents' applications only if they were sponsored in these roles prior to 22 July 2025. They must also have continuously held permission, sponsored in one of these roles, since their initial grant in this category, prior to this date.

5. Financial Requirement for Skilled Worker Dependents

Applicants must show that they have the financial means to support themselves in the UK. Unless they have already been resident in the UK for 12 months or more, applicants must show that the financial requirement is met.

To meet the financial requirement, applicants must show that they have held at least the following amounts, for a period of at least 28 days, ending no later than 31 days prior to the date of application.

£285 for a dependent partner; and

£315 for the first dependent child; and

£200 for any other dependent child.

It should be noted that these amounts are in addition to the required funds for Skilled Workers – £1,270.

The funds must be held in bank account(s) belonging to either the Skilled Worker and/or the dependent applicant(s). Alternatively, this requirement can be met if the Skilled Worker's sponsor certifies that they will maintain and accommodate the dependents up to the end of their first month of permission.

6. Additional Requirements for Student Switchers

Dependents who are applying for permission to stay as Skilled Worker dependents, who have, or have last had, permission as a Student must meet additional requirements. This rule does not apply to entry clearance applications.

Applicants must have either completed their course of study (for which their Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies was assigned) or, if they were studying full-time for a PhD at a higher education provided with a track record of compliance, they must have completed at least 24 months of study in this programme. This rule also applies to those applying for permission as Skilled Workers.

7. Criminal Record Certificate for Dependent Partners

If the Skilled Worker is sponsored for a job listed in paragraph SW 16.1 of Appendix Skilled Worker, dependent partners must provide a criminal record certificate from any country they have been present in since the age of 18 for 12 months or more (whether continuously or in total) in the 10 years before the application. The only exception to this is where the dependent partner can give a satisfactory explanation of why they are unable to obtain a criminal record certificate from the country.

Paragraph SW16.1 covers a wide variety of jobs including medical practitioners, pharmacists, dentists, nurses, social workers, teachers, fitness instructors and human resources officers. These occupation codes also cover related roles; the list of eligible occupations and codes provides a more detailed breakdown.

8. Can Skilled Worker Dependents Apply from Inside the UK?

Dependents can apply from within the UK, provided that they hold permission to reside in the UK other than as a Visitor, Short-term student, Parent of a Child Student, Seasonal Worker, Domestic Worker in a Private Household, or Outside the Immigration Rules. Applicants who hold permission in any of these categories may be able to apply for entry clearance instead.

9. Application Fees for Skilled Worker Dependents 2025

Applicants are granted permission in line with the Skilled Worker's Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS), which means that application fees are dependent on the sponsorship length, as set out on the CoS.

Applications outside the UK cost £769 per applicant if the CoS is issued for less than three years, or £1,519 per applicant if the CoS is issued for more than three years.

Applications inside the UK cost £885 per applicant if the CoS is issued for less than three years, or £1,751 per applicant if the CoS is issued for more than three years.

However, if the Skilled Worker's job is on the Immigration Salary List, the fees are slightly discounted at £590 for permission of up to three years, and £1,160 for permission of over three years.

Applicants will also have to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge. This will allow access to the NHS during their time in the UK and usually costs £1,035 per year for adults, and £776 for children.

10. Processing Times for Skilled Worker Dependent Applications

The www.gov.uk website currently states that the average decision time for applications from outside of the UK is three weeks from the date of providing biometric information, whilst applications from inside the UK take up to eight weeks.

11. Settlement Eligibility for Dependents of Skilled Workers

Dependents of Skilled Workers are eligible to apply for settlement at the same time, or after the Skilled Worker. Applicants must show that they have completed five years of continuous residence in the UK on this route.

Dependents aged between 18 to 65 will also need to meet the English Language and Life in the UK requirements. See our article Settlement as a Skilled Worker/Tier 2 Dependent for more information on settlement as a Skilled Worker Dependent.

12. Contact Our Immigration Barristers

For expert advice and assistance in relation to an application as the dependent of a Skilled Worker please contact our immigration barristers in London on 0203 617 9173 or via the enquiry form below.

13. Frequently Asked Questions

Who qualifies as a dependent of a Skilled Worker?

Dependent applicants must be the partner or child of a Skilled Worker who already holds, or is applying for, permission under the Skilled Worker route. Partners can be married, in a civil partnership, or unmarried partners who have been in a relationship similar to marriage for at least two years. Children must generally be under 18 when applying, though those already dependent before turning 18 can extend their permission.

What are the eligibility requirements for dependent partners of Skilled Workers?

Partners must either apply at the same time as the Skilled Worker, or after they have obtained permission. Partners must be at least 18 years old and in a genuine and subsisting relationship with the Skilled Worker. Unmarried partners must usually show two years of cohabitation, unless there are good reasons for not having lived together. All partners must intend to live together in the UK. Where applicable, partners may be required to provide a TB test certificate. The financial requirement must also be met.

What are the eligibility requirements for dependent children of Skilled Workers?

Children must either apply at the same time as the Skilled Worker, or after they have obtained permission. Children must be under 18 when they first apply as a dependent, and those aged 16 or over must not be married or living independently. The child's other parent must usually be applying at the same time or already have permission to remain in the UK, unless one of the limited exceptions applies (for example, where the Skilled Worker has sole responsibility). Adequate accommodation and care must also be available for the child. Where applicable, children may be required to provide a TB test certificate. The financial requirement must also be met.

Can all Skilled Workers bring dependents to the UK?

No. Only Skilled Workers in eligible occupations listed in Tables 1, 2, or 3 of Appendix Skilled Occupations may bring dependents. Care workers and senior care workers generally cannot bring dependents unless they were sponsored before 11 March 2024, and transitional arrangements apply.

What is the financial requirement for Skilled Worker dependents?

Applicants must show that they have held the following funds for at least 28 days: £285 for a dependent partner, £315 for the first dependent child, and £200 for each additional child. These funds are in addition to the Skilled Worker's own maintenance requirement of £1,270. Alternatively, the sponsor can certify maintenance for dependents.

Are there special rules for dependents switching from a Student visa?

Yes. Dependents who currently hold, or last held, permission as a Student can only switch if they have completed their course, or, in the case of a PhD student at a compliant higher education provider, completed at least 24 months of study.

Do dependent partners need to provide a criminal record certificate?

Yes, if the Skilled Worker is sponsored for certain roles listed in paragraph SW16.1 of Appendix Skilled Worker, such as doctors, nurses, social workers, teachers, or HR officers. Certificates must cover any country the partner has lived in for 12 months or more in the past 10 years.

Can Skilled Worker dependents apply from inside the UK?

Yes, provided they are not in the UK as a Visitor, Short-term Student, Parent of a Child Student, Seasonal Worker, Domestic Worker in a Private Household, or with permission outside the Immigration Rules. Those in these categories must apply from outside the UK.

How much are the Skilled Worker Dependent Visa fees in 2025?

Application fees depend on the length of the Skilled Worker's Certificate of Sponsorship. For applications outside the UK, fees are £769 (up to three years) or £1,519 (more than three years). For applications inside the UK, fees are £885 or £1,751. Discounted rates apply if the Skilled Worker's job is on the Immigration Salary List. The Immigration Health Charge is also payable.

When can dependents of Skilled Workers apply for settlement?

Dependent partners can apply for settlement after five years of continuous residence in the UK as dependents of a Skilled Worker. Dependent children can apply with their parents. Adult dependents aged 18 to 65 must also meet the English language and Life in the UK requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.