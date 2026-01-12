New English Language Threshold For Many UK Work Visas

In last year's White Paper "Restoring Control Over the Immigration System" the UK government signalled its intention to raise the bar for many visa routes, particularly sponsored workers. Alongside minimum salary and skill level increases which were implemented in July 2025, it was considered that higher levels of English language skills should be required in order to assist the integration, economic and civic contribution of migrants.

The existing test for most sponsored workers was level B1 CEFR – broadly, intermediate English. Skills were – and will continue to be – tested across all four disciplines: reading, writing, speaking and listening (unlike family members, for example, who are only tested for speaking and listening).

From 8 January 2026, the test for migrants entering the skilled worker, scale-up, and high-potential inpidual routes has been raised to level B2 CEFR, broadly interpreted as upper intermediate or an "independent user" of the language. Those already in the route will continue to be subject to the B1 test, right through to settlement, but watch out if you are switching into skilled worker from another visa route, for example, student dependant.

The usual exceptions to meeting the English requirement by taking a test – for example, those with an English-taught degree, or from a majority English-speaking country – remain.

The White Paper also discusses a possible English requirement for dependent family members of workers (and students), something that is not currently tested. The January 2026 rule changes do not introduce an English test for dependants, but this is expected in the future. Similar changes may be on the horizon for those in other visa routes – for example, family members of British citizens – at the settlement stage.



It is also worth noting that English ability to level C1 CEFR could be useful for future ILR applicants under proposed earned settlement proposals. As discussed in this article, the introduction of a standard 10-year settlement period is due to be introduced in 2026, with C1 English a proposed discounting factor (but only by a year, meaning settlement in 9 years).

