How To Defend Your Refugee Status: Syria Safety Update 2026 (Video)

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
Are you a Syrian national holding refugee status in the UK? The
Home Office has begun an Active Review of refugee statuses
following the fall of the Assad regime, claiming Syria is now
"generally safe."
In this video, Joel Reiss from Latitude Law explains why we
— and the United Nations — strongly disagree with this
assessment. We discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the threat
of ISIS, and why you must be prepared to make strong legal
submissions to retain your status and secure your Indefinite Leave
to Remain (ILR).
Chapters:
0:00Home Office Active Reviews for Syrians
1:00The Home Office vs. The UN View on Syria
1:30Objective Evidence: Why Syria is NOT Safe
2:05How to Prepare Your Response
