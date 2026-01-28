How To Defend Your Refugee Status: Syria Safety Update 2026 (Video)

Joel Reiss’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular:

Are you a Syrian national holding refugee status in the UK? The Home Office has begun an Active Review of refugee statuses following the fall of the Assad regime, claiming Syria is now "generally safe."

In this video, Joel Reiss from Latitude Law explains why we — and the United Nations — strongly disagree with this assessment. We discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis, the threat of ISIS, and why you must be prepared to make strong legal submissions to retain your status and secure your Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

Chapters:

0:00 Home Office Active Reviews for Syrians

1:00 The Home Office vs. The UN View on Syria

1:30 Objective Evidence: Why Syria is NOT Safe

2:05 How to Prepare Your Response

