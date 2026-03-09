Important Changes For Foreign Nationals Coming To The UK - Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

The British Government has launched fundamental changes for foreign nationals visiting the UK from 25 February 2026. They are now required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) which is now a mandatory entry requirement for certain foreign nationals travelling to the UK for purposes of short business trips, tourism or transit through the UK to another destination. The Home Office can then evaluate visitors prior to arrival which should facilitate speedier entry and improve border security.

An ETA provide permission to travel to the UK, however it does not provide permission to enter the UK, that remains the province of the immigration authorities. Applications can be made online and at the present time cost £16, it is shortly expected to rise to £20. It is important to recognise that without an ETA boarding will be denied. The changes to entry to the UK also mean that a British citizen who has dual nationality must travel on their British passport and not rely on their alternative passport. For example, a retiree who has relocated to Spain and visits the UK infrequently may have allowed their British passport to lapse and habitually uses the passport under their other nationality. This will no longer be possible. The criteria for an application for an ETA are as follows:

A valid passport

Travel itinerary

Contact information in the UK

Payment method for the application fee

Mirko Prisco, an Associate based in the Manchester office, commented, "The process to obtain an ETA is intended to be quick but it is still governed by the rules of immigration. An ETA can be refused if the rules are considered to have been breached and an ETA can be withdrawn if a cancellation ground applies. Alternatively, if it comes to light that the ETA should not have been issued initially." Mirko further commented, "the grounds for refusal are listed below."

Grounds for Refusal or Withdrawal of an ETA

An applicant is the subject of a deportation order or an exclusion decision

An applicant with a criminal conviction either in the UK or abroad that resulted in a custodial sentence of 12 months or more and if convictions have not passed 12 months since the date of conviction

An applicant's presence in the UK is not considered conducive to the public good

An applicant has previously breached immigration laws, such as illegal entry

An applicant has made a false disclosure such as using false documents or false information or relevant facts were not disclosed. Refusal can be made regardless of whether the applicant was aware of that the information was false

An applicant can be refused if a previous application was refused.

Our lawyers at Giambrone and Partners can guide you through an application and ensure that there are no avoidable errors or omissions that will cause the application to fail. The practical considerations for tourists for the avoidance of errors that could result in rejection, such as mistakes in your personal details or passport information. All information should be double-checked before submission. It is important for applicants to carry supporting documentation and copies of such documentation so that you do not have to part with the original documents if the authorities need to scrutinise your application.

The steps to take are:

Step-by-step guidance:

Complete the online ETA application form.

Submit personal and travel details.

Pay the application fee.

Receive confirmation via email.

Verify that the ETA is valid before departure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How long does it take to obtain a UK ETA?

A: Most applications are processed within 24 hours, though applying a few days in advance is recommended.

Q: Can I travel without an ETA if I already hold a UK visa?

A: No ETA is required if you possess a valid visa covering your visit.

Q: How long is the ETA valid?

A: Typically up to two years, or until the passport expires, whichever is sooner.

Q: What if my ETA application is rejected?

A: You may reapply after correcting any issues, or seek guidance from UK immigration authorities.

Q: Can one ETA be used for multiple trips?

A: Yes, most ETAs allow multiple entries within the validity period, subject to immigration regulations.

Q: What happens if my UK ETA is refused?

A: If your ETA application is refused, the reasons could include past criminal convictions, incorrect information, or other immigration restrictions. In such cases, you may reapply after addressing the issues.

Giambrone & Partners can assist in all aspects of your application and will review your situation, advising on whether a Standard Visitor visa or alternative solutions may be appropriate, and helping to minimise the risk of refusal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.