Recruitment Agencies As Sponsors: Navigating The Legal Grey Areas

Recruitment agencies seeking to sponsor migrant workers face complex legal requirements that blur the line between genuine employment and labour supply. Understanding the Home Office's strict limitations on sponsor licences is crucial to avoid severe sanctions including licence revocation and visa curtailment for sponsored workers.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

Article Insights

Nancy Zhang’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular: within Immigration topic(s) Latitude Law are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

Home Office sponsor guidance states:

As the sponsor, you will normally be the sponsored worker's employer and responsible for their duties, functions, and outcomes or outputs, and for paying the worker.

A migrant worker must have a genuine relationship with their sponsor. While this seems straightforward, the position becomes far less clear when recruitment agencies are involved.

In sectors facing labour shortages, agencies often play a central role in sourcing talent. However, where an agency applies for or holds a sponsor licence, the legal framework becomes complex. Questions frequently arise about who is the true employer, who exercises control over the worker, and whether the arrangement complies with Home Office sponsor guidance.

Sponsorship: A privilege, not a right

The starting point is the principle embedded in sponsor guidance. The guidance emphasises that:

"Sponsorship is a privilege, not a right."

Sponsors are entrusted to support the integrity of the immigration system and must comply not only with the Immigration Rules but also with wider UK law, including employment law.

This principle is particularly important when considering recruitment agency models, which can blur the line between labour supply and genuine employment.

Can recruitment agencies sponsor migrant workers?

Recruitment agencies can apply for a sponsor licence, but the Home Office place strict limitations on how they can use it.

Sponsor guidance states that:

If you are an employment agency or employment business, or other third party (intermediary) who supplies workers to a client, you can apply for a sponsor licence but only to sponsor workers who will be employed directly by you in connection with the running of your business. You cannot sponsor a worker and then supply them as labour to another organisation, regardless of any genuine contractual arrangement between the parties involved.

As can be seen from the above, it is clear that agencies cannot sponsor workers and simply supply them as labour to another organisation. If the Home Office were to find out that a sponsor licence holder is sponsoring workers that are being supplied as labour to another organisation, their sponsor licence may be revoked.

Working on a contract basis

Although the Home Office guidance is clear that a business cannot apply for a sponsor licence for the purpose of supplying labour to another organisation, it provides scope for workers to work on a contract basis for another organisation.

The guidance states:

Where a person is, or will be, working on a contract basis (being supplied as labour by one organisation to another), the sponsor must be whoever has full responsibility for all of the duties, functions and outcomes or outputs of the job the worker will be doing.

If you are the sponsor, and the worker is employed by you to do work for a third party to fulfil a contractual obligation on your behalf, they must be contracted by you to provide a service or project within a certain period of time. This means a service or project which has a specific end date, after which it will have been completed or the service provided will no longer be operated by you or anyone else, as explained in the example below:

Company A has a contractual obligation with a client Company Z to deliver an IT solution within an agreed period of time. A worker who is sponsored by Company A to do a job on the IT project may be sent to work for the length of the contract at Company Z's premises, but they remain employed by Company A throughout the whole period of the contract. As Company A is fully responsible for all the worker's duties, functions, outputs or outcomes, Company A can be the worker's sponsor and therefore assign the CoS.

The sponsor guidance recognises that certain working arrangements may involve sponsored workers carrying out their contractual duties at a client's premises. Such arrangements can be permissible provided they do not amount to the sponsored worker being supplied to a third party as labour. Crucially, the sponsor licence holder must remain the worker's genuine employer and retain the ability to effectively monitor, manage, and supervise the worker in line with their sponsor duties.

It is therefore essential that any third-party contractual arrangements are fully disclosed at the sponsor licence application stage. Applicants are typically required to provide additional documents demonstrating the genuineness of the commercial arrangements with their clients. This may include copies of client service agreements, project contracts with defined deliverables and end dates, and organisational structures showing oversight responsibilities (for example, the role of a site manager or project supervisor). Sponsors should also provide evidence of their HR policies and internal systems to demonstrate that they are capable of fulfilling their monitoring and reporting duties under the sponsorship regime.

Sponsor guidance also reiterates that supplying workers to a third party as routine labour is not permitted under the sponsorship system. The Home Office may conduct compliance visits where such arrangements exist to ensure that the sponsor retains full control over the worker's duties, functions, outputs, and performance. If a recruitment agency formally sponsors a worker but the end client exercises day-to-day control over the individual's work and supervision, the Home Office may conclude that the arrangement does not constitute genuine sponsorship.

How to avoid risks for recruitment agencies acting as sponsors

Recruitment agencies face several significant risks when acting as sponsors.

Failure to comply with sponsor duties can lead to sanctions including:

downgrading of the licence rating

suspension of the licence

revocation of the licence altogether

Licence revocation can have severe consequences, including curtailment of sponsored workers' visas.

Recruitment agencies wishing to sponsor migrant workers should carefully structure their arrangements to ensure compliance.

Key considerations include:

1. Genuine employment relationship

The agency must:

employ the worker directly

control duties and performance

pay the salary themselves

2. Avoid pure labour supply models

If the worker is effectively working under a contract at a client organisation, clear evidence needs to be provided to show how the sponsor can manage and supervise the sponsor workers' work duties and the contract should have a clear end date as discussed above.

3. Robust HR systems

Sponsors must maintain proper reporting mechanisms and document retention systems. Evidence of how they monitor the sponsored workers' day-to-day performance will be essential during a compliance visit.

Recruitment agencies can play an important role in facilitating recruitment of talents, but the sponsorship framework is not designed to support labour-supply models.

Agencies that obtain sponsor licences must ensure that they are genuine employers, not merely intermediaries. The Home Office place significant trust in licensed sponsors, and misuse of the system can lead to severe sanctions.

For recruitment businesses operating in this space, obtaining specialist immigration advice is essential to ensure that their sponsorship model is legally compliant and resilient to Home Office scrutiny.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.