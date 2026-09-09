A Guide To The Senior Or Specialist Worker Visa

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Our immigration experts provide a detailed guide to the Senior or Specialist Worker visa for businesses and employees, covering eligibility, costs and the application process.

The UK continues to be an attractive destination for international businesses looking to expand or establish a presence overseas. As organisations grow their UK operations, there are often occasions where key employees need to relocate to provide specialist expertise, support business strategy or take on senior leadership roles.

The Senior or Specialist Worker visa, formerly known as the Intra-Company Transfer visa, enables overseas businesses to transfer eligible employees to a UK branch or linked entity.

What is the Senior or Specialist Worker visa?

The Senior or Specialist Worker visa forms part of the UK's Global Business Mobility routes. It allows overseas businesses to transfer existing employees to the UK to undertake an eligible role within a linked organisation.

This route is commonly used to relocate senior managers and employees with specialist skills that are important to the UK business.

Who is eligible?

To qualify for a Senior or Specialist Worker visa, you must:

Be an existing employee of a Home Office-approved sponsor

Hold a valid Certificate of Sponsorship

Be employed in an eligible occupation

Meet the relevant salary threshold

The minimum salary is the higher of £48,500 per year or the applicable going rate for your occupation.

If you earn less than £73,900 per year, you'll normally need to have worked for your employer outside the UK for at least 12 months before applying. This requirement does not apply if your salary is £73,900 or above.

How long can you stay in the UK?

Your visa will normally be granted for either the time stated on your Certificate of Sponsorship plus 14 days, or five years – whichever is shorter.

You can apply to extend your visa or make further applications, provided you remain within the maximum permitted stay:

five years in any six-year period if your salary is below £73,900

nine years in any 10-year period if your salary is £73,900 or more.

It's important to note that time spent in the UK under another Global Business Mobility visa may count towards your maximum stay.

Read our guides to other types of visa

Can your family join you?

Yes. Your partner and dependent children may be able to accompany you or join you in the UK, provided they meet the relevant immigration requirements.

What are the costs?

The costs will depend on your circumstances but typically include:

an application fee ranging from £719 to £1,636

the Immigration Health Surcharge: £1,035 per adult per year £776 per child per year.



You'll also usually need to demonstrate that you have sufficient funds to support yourself and any dependants, including:

£1,270 for yourself

£285 for your partner

£315 for your first child

£200 for each additional child.

How long does the application process take?

You can apply for a visa up to three months before your intended start date in the UK, as shown on your Certificate of Sponsorship.

Once you've completed your application and identity checks, you'll usually receive a decision:

within three weeks if you're applying from outside the UK

within eight weeks if you're applying from inside the UK.

If you need a faster decision, priority services are available for an additional fee:

Priority Service (£500): decision usually within five working days

Super Priority Service (£1,000): decision usually by the end of the next working day.

These additional fees apply to each applicant, so costs can increase significantly if you're applying with family members.