A Guide To Bringing Your Pet To The UK

Are you thinking of bringing your pet to the UK? Learn about the key requirements of the Pet Travel Scheme, which sets out the rules for bringing dogs, cats and ferrets into the country.

The UK operates the Pet Travel Scheme (PETS), which sets out the rules for bringing dogs, cats and ferrets into the country from eligible EU and listed non-EU countries . Our guide explains the key requirements for bringing your pet to the UK

If you're relocating to the UK , your pet can usually travel with you, provided you meet the relevant entry requirements.

The Pet Travel Scheme applies to dogs, cats and ferrets. Different rules apply if you’re bringing other types of animals to the UK.

What are the requirements?

Before travelling, you'll need to ensure your pet meets the five requirements of the Pet Travel Scheme:

1. Microchipping

Your pet must be microchipped before, or at the same time as, receiving its rabies vaccination. If your pet was vaccinated before being microchipped, the vaccination will normally need to be repeated.

2. Rabies vaccination

Dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies before travelling to the UK. There are no exemptions from this requirement under the Pet Travel Scheme.

3. Blood test (where required)

If you're travelling from an unlisted country, your pet must have a blood test at least 30 days after its rabies vaccination to confirm the vaccine has been effective. Pets travelling from EU countries and listed non-EU countries will not normally require a blood test.

4. Waiting period

The length of time you'll need to wait before travelling depends on where your pet is coming from.

EU and listed countries: you must wait at least 21 days after the rabies vaccination.

Unlisted countries: after the blood test, you'll usually need to wait a further three months before your pet can enter the UK.

5. Pet travel documents

You'll need to complete a declaration confirming that you are not bringing your pet to the UK for sale or transfer of ownership. Your pet must also travel with the correct documentation. Depending on where you're travelling from, this may include:

an EU Pet Passport; or

a Great Britain Pet Health Certificate.

6. Tapeworm treatment for dogs

Dogs must normally receive tapeworm treatment from a licensed veterinarian between 24 hours and five days before arriving in the UK. This requirement does not apply to dogs travelling from Finland, Ireland, Malta or Norway.