FAQs: I’m An Architect – Can I Apply For A Global Talent Visa?

With the minimum salary threshold increases for Skilled Workers, many architects are exploring the option of applying for a Global Talent visa and being endorsed in their field as either:

A recognised leader (exceptional talent); or

An emerging leader (exceptional promise).

What are the basic requirements?

Firstly, you must obtain an endorsement from The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). After successfully obtaining an endorsement, you can then apply for your Global Talent visa. The endorsement application is typically the most complex aspect of the overall process as time is required to gather the various documents and ensure they meet the criteria.

The guidance includes that you must provide:

A CV setting out your professional career to date.

Three letters of recommendation supporting your application . Two letters must be from well-established architecture organisations that you have worked with in an architectural capacity, who are acknowledged as experts in your field, and at least one of the organisations must be based in the UK. The third letter can be from another well-established architecture organisation, or an individual, that you have worked with in an architectural capacity, who has recognised expertise in your field of expertise.

. Two letters must be from well-established architecture organisations that you have worked with in an architectural capacity, who are acknowledged as experts in your field, and at least one of the organisations must be based in the UK. The third letter can be from another well-established architecture organisation, or an individual, that you have worked with in an architectural capacity, who has recognised expertise in your field of expertise. Ten supporting documents . These documents can be made up of a combination of the following criteria: Evidence of winning or significantly an international award for excellence. If you are applying under promise you can rely on nominations or work which was shortlisted in the last 5 years; or Evidence of significant media recognition for your work as an individual or as a named member of a group or as a contributor; or Evidence of publications or exhibitions considered internationally significant in your field of expertise for you work as an individual or as a named member of a group or as a contributor.

. These documents can be made up of a combination of the following criteria:

If you are applying under exceptional talent your evidence should be from at least two countries. If you are applying under exceptional promise, you must provide evidence from at least one country. You can rely on two of the three criteria; you do not need to provide evidence for all three criteria.

If you have won an eligible prize, such as the Pritzker Prize or the Royal Gold Medal you can apply straightaway for the visa and do not need to apply for endorsement.

Where do mistakes most commonly occur?

Applying for Global Talent endorsement from any endorsing body is notoriously difficult and applying to RIBA is no different. The rate of refusal is high and so applicants must ensure they carefully follow the guidance.

There are many ways mistakes are made but common examples include:

1. Reference letter and evidence guidelines:

There are strict guidelines required for the three letters of recommendation. Often applications are refused or delayed if the letters do not meet the guidelines. We would recommend that you carefully read through the Arts Council England architecture guidance to ensure your letters and ten supporting documents satisfy the requirements.

2. Evidence relied on is too old

It is tempting to provide evidence of a particularly impressive project which occurred more than 5 years ago. If you use evidence which occurred/was published more than 5 years ago, it is likely that RIBA will not accept this. Again, we would strongly recommend that you read through the Arts Council England architecture guidance to make sure you avoid this issue.

3. Your discipline isn’t supported

The Arts Council England has provided a listed of supported disciplines which are eligible for an endorsement application. These include but are not limited to:

Architecture

Architectural Technology

Architectural History

Urban Design/Planning

Interior Architecture

Landscape Architecture

Architectural Conservation

Notably, interior design is not included in this list. If you are unsure as to whether your discipline would be eligible you can contact the Arts Council England to confirm this. You could also consider applying to a different endorsing body. From 1 July 2026 a new design industry pathway opened for endorsement by the Design Business Association. The design industry pathway guidance confirms that commercial interior designers could qualify.

My endorsement application has been refused – what can I do?

If RIBA does not recommend you for endorsement and you think a mistake has been made, you can submit a reconsideration request. This is a free request, and a decision should be received within 28 days of submission.

Alternatively, you can submit a fresh endorsement application which addresses the previous points raised in the refusal. This would include paying the endorsement fees again.

My endorsement application has been approved – what next?

You must apply for your Global Talent visa within three months of receiving your endorsement from RIBA. You can apply for a visa length of up to 5 years. If you are endorsed under exceptional talent, you may be able to apply for indefinite leave to remain after 3 years residing on your Global Talent visa.