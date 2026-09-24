Our immigration experts provide a guide to the India Young Professionals Scheme visa for Indian graduates and young professionals, covering the application process, fees and rights of successful visa holders.

The India Young Professionals Scheme visa lets eligible Indian graduates aged 18 to 30, or applicants in that age range with comparable professional experience, apply for a two-year UK visa.

Who can apply for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa?

To qualify for an India Young Professionals Scheme visa, you must meet all of the following criteria:

Be an Indian national or citizen aged 18 to 30;

Be at least 18 on the date you intend to travel to the UK;

Hold an eligible qualification, meaning a UK bachelor’s degree-level qualification or above, or an equivalent overseas qualification at degree level or above (RQF level 6, 7 or 8).

Have at least £2,530 in savings to support yourself in the UK. The funds must have been in your bank account for at least 28 consecutive days, with day 28 falling within 31 days of your visa application.

You cannot apply if you have children under 18 who live with you or depend on you financially. You are also ineligible if you have previously stayed in the UK under the India Young Professionals Scheme or Youth Mobility Scheme visa.

The ballot process

Unlike most UK visas, this route requires you to enter a ballot before you can apply. Entering the ballot is free.

To enter the ballot, you must provide your:

Name;

Date of birth;

Passport details, including a scan or photo of your passport;

Phone number;

Email address;

Evidence of your qualifications;

TB test results.

Successful entries are selected at random. You will usually be told whether you have been selected within two weeks of the ballot closing.

There were 3,000 places available under the India Young Professionals Scheme visa in 2026. Most were allocated in the first ballot in February, with the remainder offered in a second ballot in July.

No further ballots are planned for 2026, but future ballot details will be published on the ballot guidance page on the gov.uk website.

How to apply

If you are selected in the ballot, you will be invited to apply for the visa. You then have 90 days from the invitation email to apply online, pay the visa application fee and immigration health surcharge, and provide your biometric information.

You will usually receive a decision within three weeks of completing your application. You must travel to the UK within six months of receiving your visa.

How much does the visa cost?

The application fee is £340 plus a £1,552 immigration health surcharge. You must also show that you have £2,530 in personal savings.

The visa application fee is not refunded if your application is refused, so check that you meet the eligibility requirements before applying.

Read our guides to other types of visa

How long can successful applicants stay in the UK?

Successful applicants can live and work in the UK for up to 24 months. You can enter the UK at any point while the visa is valid and leave and return during that period.

If you turn 31 after your visa is issued, you may stay in the UK until the visa expires.

What can visa holders do in the UK?

India Young Professionals Scheme visa holders can work in most jobs and study in the UK, although some courses may require an Academic Technology Approval Scheme certificate.

You can also set up a company if your business premises are rented, your equipment is worth no more than £5,000 and you have no employees.

You cannot extend your stay under this route. You also cannot apply for most benefits or public funds, include family members on your application, or work as a professional sportsperson, including as a coach.

Other mobility routes between India and the UK

If you are not selected in the India Young Professionals Scheme visa ballot, you may still be able to come to the UK through another work visa route.

If you are moving to the UK branch of your current employer, you may qualify for a Senior or Specialist Worker visa.

If you have an original business idea that is different from anything already on the market, you may be eligible for an Innovator Founder visa.

If you want to join a graduate training programme, the Graduate Trainee visa may be suitable.

Each route has its own eligibility rules, sponsorship requirements, salary thresholds and maximum stay periods, so check the specific requirements before applying.