What Are Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s Views On Immigration?

Key Points

Burnham supports stronger border control alongside safe routes for people who genuinely need protection.

His government has not reversed the recent restrictions on sponsored work visas.

The proposed earned-settlement system remains under review, with no final Immigration Rules published.

Exemptions for existing overseas care workers have been reported but not confirmed.

Burnham cancelled the national Digital ID programme proposed by the previous government.

Cancelling Digital ID does not remove existing right-to-work checks, eVisas or sponsor duties. A wider Right to Work Scheme is due to take effect from October 2026.

What Is Andy Burnham’s Current Position on Immigration?

Andy Burnham’s emerging immigration position is best described as controlled migration with selective pragmatism.

Since becoming Prime Minister on 20 July 2026, Burnham has emphasised restoring control over irregular migration and maintaining public confidence in the border. At the same time, he has supported safe routes for people genuinely in need and signalled concern about immigration changes that could unfairly affect people already living and working in the UK.

This does not amount to a wholesale liberalisation of immigration policy. Recent Skilled Worker restrictions, sponsor compliance measures and plans to reduce dependence on overseas recruitment remain in place.

Some of the most important questions—particularly the future of earned settlement and the treatment of existing health and social care workers—are still unresolved.

Andy Burnham’s Immigration Position at a Glance

Policy area Current position Practical status Border control Supports firm action against small-boat crossings and people-smuggling networks Confirmed political priority Safe migration routes Supports protection and safe routes for people with genuine humanitarian needs Confirmed policy direction Legal work migration No proposal to close the Skilled Worker route, but recent restrictions remain Existing Immigration Rules continue Domestic skills His government continues to link reduced overseas recruitment with greater investment in domestic skills Broad policy direction Earned settlement Government’s ten-year baseline proposal remains under consideration No final rules published Care workers Possible protection for some existing workers has been reported Not confirmed Digital ID National Digital ID programme cancelled Confirmed government decision Right-to-work checks Existing checking methods continue, with the scheme due to expand from October 2026 No relaxation of employer duties Asylum accommodation His government is continuing the policy of reducing reliance on asylum hotels Policy objective; implementation ongoing

What Has Burnham Said About Border Control?

Burnham has adopted a firm position on irregular migration and small-boat crossings.

During an August 2026 visit to Dover, he said the public wanted to see control restored at the border. He also supported continued action against people-smuggling networks and described the government’s approach as “relentless”.

However, he paired that enforcement message with support for safe routes for people who genuinely need protection. His position therefore combines:

stronger action against organised smuggling;

visible control over irregular entry;

faster and more effective administration; and

lawful humanitarian routes for eligible applicants.

This is not a policy of relaxing border control. Burnham is seeking to combine stronger enforcement with lawful routes for people who genuinely require protection.

Has Burnham Changed the Skilled Worker Visa Rules?

No immediate change to the Skilled Worker route occurred when Burnham became Prime Minister.

Existing rules on:

eligible occupations;

minimum skill levels;

salary thresholds;

Certificates of Sponsorship;

dependant eligibility; and

sponsor compliance

continue to apply unless they are formally amended through legislation or a Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules.

Burnham has not announced any proposal to close the Skilled Worker route. His government has, however, retained the recent restrictions on sponsorship and the wider policy of reducing dependence on overseas recruitment.

The government’s current direction remains focused on higher-skilled employment, higher salary requirements and greater investment in the domestic workforce.

Employers should therefore continue assessing every proposed sponsored role under the Immigration Rules currently in force, rather than anticipating a wider relaxation.

How Does Domestic Training Fit into His Immigration Position?

Burnham has consistently emphasised technical education, workplace training and stronger routes into employment for UK residents.

That approach is consistent with the government’s wider policy of connecting overseas recruitment with domestic workforce development. However, the policy direction should not be confused with the legal requirements that currently apply to individual sponsors.

Under the current sponsorship system, the Home Office may examine:

whether the vacancy is genuine;

whether the role and duties match the selected occupation code;

whether the salary and skill requirements are met;

whether the business can genuinely offer the proposed employment; and

whether the proposed role is consistent with the organisation’s activities and circumstances.

This does not mean employers must prove that no resident worker is available before sponsoring someone. The former Resident Labour Market Test has not been restored.

Domestic training may form part of an organisation’s wider workforce planning, but it is not a universal sponsor licence requirement. The immediate legal questions remain whether the role is genuine, eligible and compliant with the Immigration Rules.

Does Andy Burnham Support Earned Settlement?

Burnham’s final position on earned settlement has not yet been confirmed.

The inherited government proposal would replace the standard five-year route to settlement for many migrants with a baseline period of ten years. The model would allow the qualifying period to increase or decrease according to factors such as contribution, integration, earnings and compliance.

The official policy direction remains that settlement should be “earned”. However, the consultation received more than 200,000 responses, and detailed Immigration Rules implementing the wider model have not yet been published.

Reporting around the government’s review has focused on:

retrospectively changing expectations for people already on a five-year route;

leaving lawful migrants in prolonged uncertainty;

the impact of longer qualifying periods on essential public services; and

the treatment of health and social care workers already in the UK.

It is therefore more accurate to say that Burnham’s government is reviewing how earned settlement should operate. Burnham has not unconditionally accepted or rejected every part of the inherited proposal.

Employers and visa holders can read our analysis of the proposed extension of the ILR qualifying period.

Will Health and Social Care Workers Receive an Exemption?

No exemption has yet been confirmed.

Reports indicate that Burnham has considered protecting some care workers who are already living and working in the UK from significantly longer settlement periods. One possibility would be to apply new rules to future arrivals while introducing transitional protection for people already progressing towards settlement.

This remains a reported option rather than settled policy.

In his July 2026 social care speech, Burnham expressly recognised the contribution of workers from overseas and emphasised better pay, training, progression and employment security across the care workforce.

That recognition is politically significant, but it did not itself:

create a new visa route;

reinstate overseas recruitment for care workers;

provide a settlement exemption;

change existing salary requirements; or

alter the Immigration Rules.

Employers should wait for formal Home Office rules and transitional provisions before advising workers that they will qualify for an exemption.

Why Did Burnham Cancel the National Digital ID Programme?

One of Burnham’s first confirmed decisions as Prime Minister was to cancel the national Digital ID programme.

The government redirected part of the planned expenditure towards reducing household electricity costs. The programme had previously been presented as a broader digital public-services initiative, with a proposed role in right-to-work verification and illegal-working enforcement.

Before the programme was cancelled, the previous government had already moved away from requiring Digital ID for wider everyday use, while retaining proposals for its use in right-to-work checking.

The cancellation does not mean that immigration status has returned to a paper-only system. It also does not end digital right-to-work checks.

Existing systems continue, including:

eVisas and UKVI accounts;

Home Office online right-to-work checks;

right-to-work share codes;

approved digital verification services for eligible British and Irish citizens;

manual document checks where permitted; and

the Employer Checking Service.

The cancellation was confirmed in the government’s July 2026 cost-of-living announcement.

Does Cancelling Digital ID Change Employer Right-to-Work Duties?

No.

The cancellation itself does not remove the right-to-work regime. Employers must still carry out the prescribed check before employment begins. A correctly completed check can provide a statutory excuse against a civil penalty if the worker is later found to be working illegally.

Depending on the individual, the employer may need to use:

the Home Office online checking service; an approved digital verification service; an eligible manual document check; or the Employer Checking Service.

Employers must also complete follow-up checks where a worker has time-limited permission.

Separately, the Right to Work Scheme is due to expand from October 2026 to cover a wider range of working arrangements, including certain worker contracts, individual subcontractors and online matching services. Businesses using non-standard labour models should review how the expanded regime may apply to them.

The cancellation of the Digital ID programme does not:

remove right-to-work checks;

make a passport check sufficient in every case;

remove follow-up checks;

replace eVisas with physical documents; or

reduce the penalties for employing an illegal worker.

Our complete employer guide to UK right-to-work compliance explains the current checking process.

What Is Burnham’s Approach to Asylum Hotels?

Burnham’s government has continued the policy of ending reliance on hotels as long-term asylum accommodation.

The government has linked this policy to:

the cost of emergency hotel contracts;

reducing pressure on local communities;

speeding up asylum decisions and removals;

moving away from long-term emergency accommodation; and

providing basic alternative accommodation while claims are considered.

Since Burnham became Prime Minister, the government has continued closing asylum hotels and has increased the proposed use of larger, basic accommodation, including former military sites.

This is principally a continuation of existing government policy.

This should not be interpreted as opposition to providing accommodation for asylum seekers. The stated objective is to replace long-term hotel dependence with less expensive alternative accommodation and faster case resolution.

What Has Actually Changed Since Burnham Became Prime Minister?

The clearest immediate change is the cancellation of the national Digital ID programme.

Most other immigration developments reflect continuity or policy review rather than a major change of direction. Separately, a Statement of Changes published in September 2026 contains a targeted Skilled Worker amendment for recognised victims of modern slavery and other route-specific changes. It does not implement earned settlement or reverse the broader Skilled Worker restrictions.

Confirmed

The Digital ID programme has been cancelled.

Existing right-to-work systems remain operational.

Border enforcement remains a central government priority.

Current general Skilled Worker and sponsor licence rules remain in force, with targeted route changes due to take effect.

The government continues to pursue reduced reliance on asylum hotels.

Still under review

The final structure of earned settlement.

Whether existing migrants will receive transitional protection.

Possible concessions for health and social care workers.

The precise future qualifying periods for different settlement applicants.

How replacement asylum accommodation will operate in practice.

A political statement, newspaper report or ministerial speech does not amend the Immigration Rules. Changes become operational only when the government publishes the necessary legislation, Immigration Rules, guidance and effective dates.

What Does Burnham’s Position Mean for Employers?

For employers, the immediate message is continuity rather than relaxation.

1. Continue applying the current sponsorship rules

Do not delay or restructure a sponsorship decision based solely on possible future policy changes. Check the role against the Immigration Rules in force when the CoS and visa application are prepared.

2. Maintain existing right-to-work procedures

The cancellation of national Digital ID does not remove the employer’s obligation to conduct and retain evidence of a valid check. Businesses using contractors, platform workers or other non-standard labour arrangements should also prepare for the wider Right to Work Scheme due from October 2026.

3. Strengthen workforce-planning evidence

Sponsors should be able to demonstrate that each sponsored role is genuine, eligible and consistent with the organisation’s business activities. There is no general requirement to prove that no suitable resident worker is available.

4. Avoid promising settlement outcomes

Employers should not guarantee that a worker will qualify for ILR after five, ten or any other number of years while the earned-settlement reforms remain unresolved.

5. Monitor formal Home Office publications

The documents that matter operationally are:

Statements of Changes to the Immigration Rules;

updated route-specific Immigration Rules;

sponsor guidance;

right-to-work guidance;

commencement regulations; and

confirmed transitional arrangements.

Employer Compliance Checklist

Continue using the current right-to-work checking framework and prepare for the expanded scheme due from October 2026.

Maintain follow-up checks for employees with time-limited permission.

Assess every sponsored role under the Immigration Rules currently in force.

Verify salary, skill level and SOC code before assigning a CoS.

Keep evidence showing that each sponsored vacancy is genuine.

Avoid promising workers a specific future settlement date.

Identify employees who could be affected by earned-settlement proposals.

Monitor potential transitional protection for existing visa holders.

Review workforce training and progression alongside overseas recruitment.

Update internal policies only when legal changes are formally confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Andy Burnham’s views on immigration?

Burnham supports stronger border control, action against people-smuggling and safe routes for people who genuinely require protection. His government has retained recent restrictions intended to reduce reliance on overseas recruitment, while considering protection for some existing care workers.

Is Andy Burnham trying to reduce immigration?

His government continues to support lower net migration and tighter control of both legal and irregular migration. However, he has not proposed closing all legal work routes.

Does Burnham support the Skilled Worker visa?

He has not announced plans to close the Skilled Worker route. The existing points-based sponsorship system remains in operation, subject to tighter salary, skill and eligibility requirements.

Has the ten-year settlement rule taken effect?

Not as a general replacement for existing settlement routes. A ten-year baseline has been proposed under the earned-settlement model, but the wider detailed rules and transitional arrangements have not yet been finalised.

Will existing care workers retain a five-year route to ILR?

Possibly, but no general exemption has been confirmed. Protection for care workers already in the UK has been reported as an option under consideration.

Did Burnham cancel Digital ID?

Yes. His government cancelled the proposed national Digital ID programme in July 2026.

Does the Digital ID cancellation end online right-to-work checks?

No. Home Office online checks, share codes, eVisas, digital verification services and other prescribed checking methods remain in use.

Do employers still need to check British workers?

Yes. Employers should conduct a compliant right-to-work check for every employee, including British and Irish citizens, using the appropriate checking method.

Has becoming Prime Minister automatically changed immigration law?

No. A change of Prime Minister does not automatically amend visa routes, sponsor licences or settlement requirements.

Final Thoughts

Andy Burnham’s immigration position combines a strong emphasis on border control with selective pragmatism, particularly in relation to overseas care workers and the possible retrospective effect of settlement reform.

For employers, however, the practical position remains demanding. Sponsor duties, Skilled Worker restrictions and right-to-work checks continue to apply. Possible settlement concessions should be treated as proposals until the Home Office publishes final rules.

The safest approach is to distinguish clearly between political direction and immigration law: plan for potential reforms, but make sponsorship and compliance decisions using the rules currently in force.