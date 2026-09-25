How To Avoid A Visit Visa Refusal

Many applicants assume a UK visit visa will be straightforward to obtain, but refusal rates remain high. Here, we explain some of the common reasons for refusal and how you can avoid them.

Many applicants assume a visit visa application will be straightforward, especially where the visit is temporary or short term. However, this is not always the case. Visit visa applications are often refused for a wide range of reasons, including those issues that may seem minor.

In 2025, there were 2.8 million visitor visa applications, of which around 20% of these were refused. Given this high decline rate, here we consider the visit visa requirements and guidance, and explain what evidence may help improve an application’s prospects of success.

Appendix V

The rules governing entry to the UK as a visitor are set out in Appendix V of the Immigration Rules. A visitor is defined as ‘a person who is coming to the UK, usually for up to six months, for a temporary purpose, for example as a tourist, to visit friends or family or to carry out a business activity.’

Appendix V divides the requirements broadly into suitability and eligibility. An applicant may be considered unsuitable for a visit visa if they:

Have a criminal record or are not considered conducive to the public good.

Have previously breached UK immigration laws.

However, it is not usually the suitability requirements that have caused controversy in Home Office decision-making under this route.

Eligibility

The more contentious requirements are the eligibility criteria in paragraph V4 of Appendix V, which require applicants to meet the following two tests:

Genuine visitor requirement

V 4.2. The applicant must satisfy the decision maker that they are a genuine visitor, which means the applicant:

will leave the UK at the end of their visit; and will not live in the UK for extended periods through frequent or successive visits, or make the UK their main home; and is genuinely seeking entry or stay for a purpose that is permitted under the Visitor route as set out in Appendix Visitor: Permitted Activities and at V 13.3; and will not undertake any of the prohibited activities set out in V 4.4. to V 4.6; and must have sufficient funds to cover all reasonable costs in relation to their visit without working or accessing public funds, including the cost of the return or onward journey, any costs relating to their dependants, and the cost of planned activities such as private medical treatment. The applicant must show that any funds they rely upon are held in a financial institution permitted under FIN 2.1 in Appendix Finance.

Funds, maintenance and accommodation provided by a third party

V 4.3. In assessing whether an applicant has sufficient funds under V 4.2.(e), the applicant’s travel, maintenance and accommodation may be provided by a third party only if that third party:

has a genuine professional or personal relationship with the applicant; and is not, or will not be, in breach of immigration laws at the time of the decision or the applicant’s entry to the UK as a Visitor; and can and will provide support to the applicant for the intended duration of the applicant’s stay as a Visitor.

Scope of decision

Home Office guidance lists factors decision makers should consider when assessing whether an applicant is a genuine visitor, including:

their previous immigration history, including visits to the UK and other countries

the duration of previous visits and whether this was significantly longer than they originally stated on their visa application or on arrival — if this is the case, you should not automatically presume that the visitor is not genuine, but this may be a reason to question the applicant’s overall intentions

their financial circumstances as well as their family, social and economic background

their personal and economic ties to their country of residence

the cumulative period the applicant has visited the UK and their pattern of travel over the last 12-month period, and whether this amounts to ‘de-facto’ residence in the UK

whether, on the balance of probabilities, the information and the reasons for the visit or for extending their stay provided by the applicant are credible and correspond to their personal, family, social and economic background

The assessment of whether an applicant is a genuine visitor is therefore largely subjective and gives decision makers broad discretion. They may consider the applicant’s personal circumstances, as well as wider factors outside the applicant’s control.

For example, a decision maker may consider evidence that applicants from a particular geographical area commonly breach UK visit visa conditions, or that the applicant’s country of residence is experiencing political or economic instability.

How to avoid a refusal?

Most applicants believe they can easily meet the genuine visitor requirement, but it is often the most difficult requirement to satisfy and the most open to interpretation. Because decisions are subjective, success can never be guaranteed. However, the following are common reasons for refusal, together with examples of evidence that may strengthen an application:

Intention to return home

Applicants must show that they intend to leave the UK at the end of their visit. Decision makers will usually expect evidence such as:

That you have work, education or family commitments to return to;

That you own/rent property in your home country.

That you have future commitments at home

That you have family ties to your home country; and/or

Any other evidence that demonstrates that you will intend to return to your home country.

Insufficient funds for the trip

There is no fixed amount of money an applicant must show. However, they must provide evidence that they have sufficient funds to cover all reasonable costs of the visit. Payslips and bank statements can help demonstrate earnings and available funds. If a third party will provide support, the application should include similar evidence from that person, along with details of their relationship with the applicant.

Purpose of the visit to the UK

Applicants should also explain the purpose of their visit to the UK. If they are visiting someone or travelling for business, an invitation letter from the individual or organisation can help show that the visit is genuine. If the visit is for a gig, show or performance, copies of tickets should be included where available.

Supporting evidence

The Home Office does not document a fixed list of documents for visit visa applications, and the examples above are not exhaustive. In general, the stronger and more relevant the evidence provided, the better the applicant’s prospects of a positive outcome. Due to there being no right of appeal for visit visa refusals, it is important to prepare the application carefully and include as much relevant supporting evidence as possible.